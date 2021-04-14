More Health:

April 14, 2021

Philly's FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site in Center City will stay open an extra month

The Pfizer vaccine will be given to residents at the convention center amid the Johnson & Johnson pause

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The FEMA COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will be administering approximately 6,000 Pfizer vaccines each day through May 26. The first shots will be given May 5, while second doses will be given between May 6 through May 26.

The FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site in Center City has had its mission extended for an additional four weeks, through May 26, Philadelphia officials announced on Wednesday.

The extension comes in response to Tuesday's decision to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a federal recommendation prompted by six instances of severe illnesses among people after that vaccine was administered.

At the Pennsylvania Convention Center, officials had planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a two week period before potentially closing down the site.

But in light of the new developments, the FEMA site in Center City will be run as a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination site during the next six weeks. The city will receive a federal supply of 84,000 doses for the first three weeks and another 84,000 second doses for the final three weeks.

The first dose period will run through May 5, while the second dose period will run from May 6 through May 26.

In addition to the federal supply of 4,000 Pfizer vaccine doses per day, Philadelphia will supplement another 2,000 doses per day to keep up the pace of 6,000 shots administered each day.

The change is one of several that the city has made in order to adjust to the Johnson & Johnson pause, which Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said he does not expect will present a serious setback to the city's efforts. The health department still believes Philadelphia will be able to vaccinate every resident who seeks immunization by the end of June.

Beginning April 19, all Philadelphia residents 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Farley received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, discussing the impact of the pandemic and the hope that the vaccine effort represents for people in Philadelphia and beyond.


