October 29, 2019

Philly Fights Cancer gala photos: The event raised nearly $13 million for research

Actors John Mulaney and Hugh Jackman performed as did pop singer Andy Grammer

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Photos Fundraisers
Philly Fights Cancer 6 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

More than 2,000 people attended the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

More than 2,000 people attended the fifth annual Philly Fights Cancer gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Oct. 26. The charity event raised nearly $13 million to support research and clinical trials at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.

Guests enjoyed performances from comedian and actor John Mulaney, stage and film star Hugh Jackman and pop singer Andy Grammer, who performed at the Young Friends After Party. Among the other performances was a duet by local stars and cancer survivors Lauren Hart and Jessy Kyle,

A highlight of the evening was the nearly $6 million was raised during the live pledge portion of the event, including a $1-million donation and several $500,000 donations. Jackman donated the boots he was wearing Saturday night – which he also had worn during the 90-show tour of "The Man. The Music. The Show" that concluded Oct. 20. The boots were auctioned for $135,000.

Philly Fights Cancer's co-chairs were Nancy Abramson-Wolfson and Missy Dietz, and Margaret Anne and Jim Nolen were honored for their work in support of breast cancer research at the Abramson Cancer Center.

Philly Fights Cancer 2HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Andrea Castro, Kaley Allan, Lauren Altman, John Mulaney and Doug Chesnulovitch are seen here at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Mulaney was among the performers at the event, along with Hugh Jackman

Philly Fights Cancer 1HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Emily and Phil Okala attend the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 3HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Stephanie Wolfson and Paige Dietz, co-chairs Young Friends of Philly Fights Cancer, are seen here at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 5HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Dr. Bob Vonderheide, far right on stage, explains to attendees at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala that the proceeds raised for the Abramson Cancer Center go to clinical trials and research. The event took place at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 4HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

From left, Paul Imbesi, Mary Imbesi, Margaret Anne Nolen and Jim Nolen attend the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 7HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Cancer survivors Lauren Hart, who sings the national anthem at Philadelphia Flyers games, and Jessy Kyle, who sings the national anthem at Philadelphia 76ers games, perform a duet of 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 8HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Madlyn and Leonard Abramson, co-founders of The Abramson Cancer Research Institute at the University of Pennsylvania Cancer Center are seen here at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 9HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Andy Grammer performs at the Young Friends Afterparty at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 10HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Paula McDermott, Dana Jordan, AJ Mattia, Theresa Clark, Kimmi Ragone and Ben Grobman pose for a photo at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Philly Fights Cancer 11HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

After Hugh Jackman performed at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala, he offered his boots for auction, which he wore for his entire 90-show tour of 'The Man. The Music. The Show' that concluded Oct. 20, 2019. The signed boots sold for $135,000. The Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala took place at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

