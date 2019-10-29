Philly Fights Cancer gala photos: The event raised nearly $13 million for research

More than 2,000 people attended the fifth annual Philly Fights Cancer gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Oct. 26. The charity event raised nearly $13 million to support research and clinical trials at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center.

Guests enjoyed performances from comedian and actor John Mulaney, stage and film star Hugh Jackman and pop singer Andy Grammer, who performed at the Young Friends After Party. Among the other performances was a duet by local stars and cancer survivors Lauren Hart and Jessy Kyle,

A highlight of the evening was the nearly $6 million was raised during the live pledge portion of the event, including a $1-million donation and several $500,000 donations. Jackman donated the boots he was wearing Saturday night – which he also had worn during the 90-show tour of "The Man. The Music. The Show" that concluded Oct. 20. The boots were auctioned for $135,000.

Philly Fights Cancer's co-chairs were Nancy Abramson-Wolfson and Missy Dietz, and Margaret Anne and Jim Nolen were honored for their work in support of breast cancer research at the Abramson Cancer Center.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Andrea Castro, Kaley Allan, Lauren Altman, John Mulaney and Doug Chesnulovitch are seen here at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Mulaney was among the performers at the event, along with Hugh Jackman

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Emily and Phil Okala attend the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Stephanie Wolfson and Paige Dietz, co-chairs Young Friends of Philly Fights Cancer, are seen here at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Dr. Bob Vonderheide, far right on stage, explains to attendees at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala that the proceeds raised for the Abramson Cancer Center go to clinical trials and research. The event took place at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice From left, Paul Imbesi, Mary Imbesi, Margaret Anne Nolen and Jim Nolen attend the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Cancer survivors Lauren Hart, who sings the national anthem at Philadelphia Flyers games, and Jessy Kyle, who sings the national anthem at Philadelphia 76ers games, perform a duet of 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Madlyn and Leonard Abramson, co-founders of The Abramson Cancer Research Institute at the University of Pennsylvania Cancer Center are seen here at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Andy Grammer performs at the Young Friends Afterparty at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Paula McDermott, Dana Jordan, AJ Mattia, Theresa Clark, Kimmi Ragone and Ben Grobman pose for a photo at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 gala at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.