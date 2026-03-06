More Culture:

March 06, 2026

Philly filmmaker to premiere animated short film at South by Southwest

Tshay Meade's 'Tell Me When You Get Home' follows a 15-year-old girl who meets the ghost of one of her ancestors.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Filmmaking
Tshay film Provided Image/Tshay Meade

In her new movie, 'Tell Me When You Get Home,' Tshay Meade explores the themes of loss, grief and connection. Above, a still from the animated film.

As a documentarian, Tshay Meade had only worked on live-action movies during her career before she started her latest production. While writing the screenplay for the fantastical story about life and death, she started envisioning the project differently than anything she's done in the past. 

"The day that I submitted it (for a fellowship), I just said, 'This film is animated,'" said Meade, 31. "I just sent it to them without any clue as to what working in animation actually meant."

MORE: These four best picture nominees are worth streaming before the Oscars

"Tell Me When You Get Home" follows 15-year-old Honest, who meets the spirit of one of her ancestors during a family party at her home. Throughout the 8-minute film, which will be shown at the South by Southwest film festival on March 14 and 17, she starts to understand her connection to her late mother and her relationship with her uncle, who is her caretaker. 

"It's this really heartwarming, tender portrait of a family who is dealing with loss, and I wrote it after losing somebody very suddenly in my life, and coming to terms with how precious and how fragile our relationships are," said Meade, who grew up in New York and now lives in West Philly. 

To bring the project to life, Meade said she needed to translate her vision to an animation team, which was something new for her. She would make stick figure drawings of the scenes she wanted, and the team of 10 artists would reinterpret her ideas in their own style. She and the team would then go back and forth for months to perfect the vision, so it was a very collaborative process, Meade said. 

"Animation, we make everything from the blank page, so everything has to be made from scratch, which is on one hand, exhilarating, and on the other hand, it's excruciating, because it requires so much time and so much precision," Meade said. 

Following SXSW, Meade plans to show "Tell Me When You Get Home" on the festival circuit for the next year. From there, she's planning to make it available online or possibly for streaming. The hope, she said, is to connect audiences over the experience of loss. 

In her own encounter with grief, Meade said she realized how interconnected families and loved ones really are and that while loss can be heartbreaking, it can also bring people together. She wants the film to be a document of a young, Black girl experiencing pain but also embracing connections that can help her understand her own sense of self. 

"I want to make something beautiful, I want to make something delightful and I want to make something that people can watch and have conversations about hard stuff which might not be possible otherwise," Meade said.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Filmmaking Philadelphia Animation West Philadelphia Film Festivals

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Business

Large section of Willow Grove Park Mall listed for sale

Willow Grove Park Mall

Sponsored

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Adult Health

Women's pain often lasts longer than men's — that's not just a perception

Women Chronic Pain

Books

Sarah J. Maas announces release dates for 2 books in 'ACOTAR' series

Sarah J Maas book announcement

Nightlife

‘Rhythm & Booms’ will turn the Franklin Institute into a late-night science and cocktail party

Franklin Institute Science Afters Hours - Rhythms & Booms

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved