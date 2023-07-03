What to know if you're going to Philly's Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks display

Philadelphia will celebrate the Fourth of July with the annual Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

This year's festivities will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning artists Demi Lovato and Ludacris, who will perform on the main stage starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:45 p.m. The concert and the fireworks will be broadcast live on NBC10.

Those attending the free event on the Parkway can enter the gated venue starting at 4 p.m. through a security checkpoint at 20th Street, near Logan Circle. People are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and heavy crowds, since positioning will be first-come, first-serve. Screens will be set up throughout the grounds for people to watch the concert performances.

DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime Philly will perform on a secondary stage from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday's weather is expected to be hot, with a high near 88 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. Temperatures will fall to the low 70s at night.

The Philadelphia Fire Department will have three medic teams spread across the Parkway, including two on the south side at 22nd and 23rd streets and one on the north side at 21st Street.

People are not permitted to bring their own alcohol to the event, but food and other beverages are allowed and can be taken in small coolers. Pets are allowed only on leashes. Chairs and blankets may be used outside of the ticketed front section of the venue.

Personal fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers are not allowed. Here's a list of prohibited items.

SEPTA's regional rail and subway services will be operating on a Sunday schedule with extra cars added to accommodate the event. The Parkway is best accessed from the 15th Street station on the Market-Frankford Line and the Race-Vine or City Hall stations on the Broad Street Line.

The taxi and rideshare dropoff spot is at 17th and Spring Garden streets.

Road closures

A number of road closures will be in effect Tuesday in Center City.

The Salute to America Independence Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Second and Market streets in Old City. The parade then heads west to City Hall and onto North Broad Street, ending at Arch Street.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

• Second Street between Arch and Chestnut streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Chestnut/Market Street viaduct between Chestnut and Front streets to Second and Market streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Market Street between Third and Front streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Front Street between Dock and Market streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Chestnut Street between Second and Front streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade:

• Third Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Fourth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Fifth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Sixth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Seventh Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Eighth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Ninth Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 10th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 11th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 12th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• JFK Boulevard between Market and 15th streets

• North Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Vine Street

• South Penn Square from South Broad Street to East Market Street

• East Market Street between Front Street and City Hall

• 12th Street between Vine and Market streets

• 13th Street between Vine and Market streets

• Arch Street between 12th and Broad streets

The concert and fireworks display on the Parkway will result in various closures. These closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday, until to 2 a.m. Wednesday:

• 1900 Race Street

• 1800-1900 Vine Street

• I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street

• I-676 on-ramp at 22nd Street

• I-76 eastbound off-ramp at Spring Garden Street

• Spring Garden Tunnel

• Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets

• 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry streets

The closures below will be in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday:

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval

• Eakins Oval

• Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound will be closed at Fountain Green Drive at 5 p.m.)

• Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

• 2000-2100 Winter Street

• MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

The closures below will be in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday:

• 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

The following roads will be closed Tuesday at 1 p.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday:

• All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street and 18th to 22nd streets (local access will be maintained for residents).

• All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd to Corinthian streets (local access will be maintained for residents)

• 16th and 17th streets, between Arch and Spring Garden street, will be closed as needed for public safety

• 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed as needed for public safety

The following roads will be closed for public safety between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday:

• Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

• Lemon Hill Drive

• Sedgley Drive

• Waterworks Drive

• Poplar Drive