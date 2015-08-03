Philly gay bar to house first sex toy vending machine

A Gayborhood bar is slated to become the first location to house a sex toy vending machine developed in Philadelphia.

In May, Philadelphia Magazine announced the invention of PinkBox, the country's first line of sex toy vending machines marketed as a less embarrassing, more convenient way to purchase sex toys.

On Monday, Philly Mag announced the first machine will be located at the Venture Inn at the end of the month.

The machine is set to begin operating on Aug. 22, in conjunction with the bar's Big Lebowski Sleepover Party.

The owners told Philly Mag that machine will continue to operate out of the business as long as it's economically beneficial.



Read the full Philadelphia Magazine article here.



