High School Football Top 10: St. Joe’s Prep has something special brewing in sophomore QB Kyle McCord

From a distance, it didn’t seem to mean anything. It was a lazy, weekday summer morning at St. Joseph’s Prep and the Hawks were padding up, checking their hair and making sure that they put in their collective best faces towards the camera lens for their preseason picture day.

In the middle of the throng of swirling players was a rather tall, somewhat baby-faced sophomore, wearing the No. 6, preening like the rest of his teammates, but also doing something else sophomores on national-level high school football teams rarely do.

Kyle McCord was directing. He had an even tone. He wasn’t demeaning. He was rather steady. He was also telling — not asking — his teammates, even the seniors, to get themselves together and to stop the clowning around, reminding them that they had a rigid schedule to uphold. The St. Joseph’s Prep sophomore also received a tacit endorsement has he maturely sent out his orders — his teammates listened.

That says leadership.

And it’s what the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback has done for the Hawks, ranked No. 12 nationally by USA Today —lead them to a 6-0 start, as they host visiting Archbishop Ryan tonight at 8 p.m. at Widener University for Senior Night.



According to TedSilary.com, McCord has completed 90 of 134 passes for 1,302 yards and 14 touchdowns. McCord, whose father, Derek, played quarterback for Rutgers in the early-1990s, has been pulled from most game this season. That’s because the Hawks have mercy-ruled each one of their Catholic League Red Division opponents and have yet to punt in a Catholic League game.

The Hawks are averaging 40.6 points a game.