The Philly Home + Garden Show returns in February with hands-on ideas and expert advice

The Philly Home + Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Feb. 20-22, bringing three days of home improvement ideas, expert advice and hands-on experiences for homeowners and DIYers.

The annual show features nearly 300 exhibitors focused on remodeling, décor, landscaping, outdoor living and home services. Attendees can browse feature gardens, take part in hands-on workshops, and speak directly with contractors and designers while gathering ideas for spring projects.

In addition to the show floor, the event leans into interactive experiences, from local shopping areas and DIY demonstrations to expert-led talks designed to help visitors move from inspiration to planning. Whether attendees are tackling a full renovation or just looking for ideas to refresh a space, the layout makes it easy to explore options without committing on the spot.

Provided Courtesy/The Philly Home + Garden Show Landscaped water features and garden installations are among the outdoor design ideas visitors can explore at the Philly Home + Garden Show.

This year’s show includes appearances by Captain Sandy Yawn, who will speak Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., and Kevin O’Connor, who will take the stage Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon with practical renovation advice.

The Philly Home + Garden Show runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $12 at the box office or $10 online. Children 12 and under are free, and parking is free.

Feb. 20-22

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets: $12 at the box office; $10 online

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.