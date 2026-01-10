More Events:

January 10, 2026

The Philly Home + Garden Show returns in February with hands-on ideas and expert advice

Nearly 300 exhibitors, feature gardens and celebrity experts are part of the three-day event in Oaks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Home Gardening
Philly Home + Garden Show Provided Courtesy/The Philly Home + Garden Show

Staged home and outdoor living displays are among the features visitors can expect at the Philly Home + Garden Show.

The Philly Home + Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks from Feb. 20-22, bringing three days of home improvement ideas, expert advice and hands-on experiences for homeowners and DIYers.

The annual show features nearly 300 exhibitors focused on remodeling, décor, landscaping, outdoor living and home services. Attendees can browse feature gardens, take part in hands-on workshops, and speak directly with contractors and designers while gathering ideas for spring projects.

In addition to the show floor, the event leans into interactive experiences, from local shopping areas and DIY demonstrations to expert-led talks designed to help visitors move from inspiration to planning. Whether attendees are tackling a full renovation or just looking for ideas to refresh a space, the layout makes it easy to explore options without committing on the spot.

Philly Home + Garden Show water featureProvided Courtesy/The Philly Home + Garden Show

Landscaped water features and garden installations are among the outdoor design ideas visitors can explore at the Philly Home + Garden Show.


This year’s show includes appearances by Captain Sandy Yawn, who will speak Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m., and Kevin O’Connor, who will take the stage Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon with practical renovation advice.

The Philly Home + Garden Show runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $12 at the box office or $10 online. Children 12 and under are free, and parking is free.

Philly Home + Garden Show

Feb. 20-22
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
Tickets: $12 at the box office; $10 online

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Home Gardening Oaks Homes

Videos

Featured

Aerial Philly

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pa. man charged with stealing human remains at Mount Moriah Cemetery

Mount Moriah Cemetery

Home

Philly Home + Garden Show returns to Oaks

Philly Home + Garden Show

Health News

The Philly region's blood supply dropped sharply at the holidays; here's how to donate

Blood Shortage Red Cross

Entertainment

World Cup tickets are in high demand, but Verizon has a giveaway

World Cup tickets Croatia

Travel

PA Farm Show returns as one of the state’s biggest winter events

PA Farm Show 2025

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved