More News:

September 09, 2020

Philly officials block off homeless encampments on day of planned eviction

Protest leaders, residents resist efforts to remove them

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests Homelessness
Encampments Sept 9 HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia set a Sept. 9 deadline for homeless encampments to clear from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Azalea Gardens and Ridge Avenue.

Philadelphia's homeless encampments on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Azalea Gardens and Ridge Avenue were crowded with residents and protesters Wednesday morning, bracing for the city's efforts to evict them. 

Philadelphia police and other city officials had enclosed the areas of three encampments, which after several months of unsuccessful negotiations, had been given a Sept. 9 deadline to vacate the areas.

Live footage of the scene was streaming from 6ABC's Chopper 6 on Wednesday morning.

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 6 flies over Philly protest encampment sites after deadline passes to vacate encampments. https://6abc.com/society/deadline-passes-for-protesters-to-vacate-encampments/6415228/

Posted by 6abc Action News on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

As the 9 a.m. deadline approached, protesters at the Parkway encampment set up barricades and chanted for housing. Leaders at the Parkway said they would not leave, and if forced to leave, they would return.

The encampments formed in June to call attention to the chronic homelessness in Philadelphia, a problem caused by insufficient housing for low-income residents and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Negotiations between the encampment organizers and the city broke down last month over the issue of immediate permanent housing, which the protesters demanded should come from Philadelphia Housing Authority's stock of vacant properties.

City officials said the PHA properties are unfit for use and cannot immediately be transferred to the protesters without intervention by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city has outlined a series of steps and initiatives it is taking on to address the demands of the protesters, many of whom say the temporary shelter options available to them now are inadequate and unsafe compared to the encampments. 

A legal challenge to prevent the city from evicting encampment residents was rejected by a federal judge in August, leading to the Sept. 9 deadline to clear the encampments. The city has cited hundreds of complaints from residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the encampments, from unsafe conditions to the delay of a grocery store construction project near Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters.

Philadelphia officials said they plan to provide an update on the situation at the encampments later Wednesday. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests Homelessness Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway Ridge Avenue Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With leadership questions behind him, the Eagles are Carson Wentz’s team now
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Labor Day

University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union
UArts Faculty Union

Parenting

To help kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety, provide context and emphasize control
Child Anxiety Tips COVID-19

Eagles

Five over/unders for the Eagles 2020 season
133_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_Miles_Sanders)KateFrese.jpg

Contests

Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage
wawa coin shortage contest

Beer Gardens

Goose Island hosting watch parties for Eagles games this season
Eagles watch party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved