Philly officials block off homeless encampments on day of planned eviction

Philadelphia's homeless encampments on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Azalea Gardens and Ridge Avenue were crowded with residents and protesters Wednesday morning, bracing for the city's efforts to evict them.

Philadelphia police and other city officials had enclosed the areas of three encampments, which after several months of unsuccessful negotiations, had been given a Sept. 9 deadline to vacate the areas.

Live footage of the scene was streaming from 6ABC's Chopper 6 on Wednesday morning.



WATCH LIVE: Chopper 6 flies over Philly protest encampment sites after deadline passes to vacate encampments. https://6abc.com/society/deadline-passes-for-protesters-to-vacate-encampments/6415228/ Posted by 6abc Action News on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

As the 9 a.m. deadline approached, protesters at the Parkway encampment set up barricades and chanted for housing. Leaders at the Parkway said they would not leave, and if forced to leave, they would return.

The encampments formed in June to call attention to the chronic homelessness in Philadelphia, a problem caused by insufficient housing for low-income residents and exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Negotiations between the encampment organizers and the city broke down last month over the issue of immediate permanent housing, which the protesters demanded should come from Philadelphia Housing Authority's stock of vacant properties.

City officials said the PHA properties are unfit for use and cannot immediately be transferred to the protesters without intervention by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city has outlined a series of steps and initiatives it is taking on to address the demands of the protesters, many of whom say the temporary shelter options available to them now are inadequate and unsafe compared to the encampments.

A legal challenge to prevent the city from evicting encampment residents was rejected by a federal judge in August, leading to the Sept. 9 deadline to clear the encampments. The city has cited hundreds of complaints from residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the encampments, from unsafe conditions to the delay of a grocery store construction project near Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters.

Philadelphia officials said they plan to provide an update on the situation at the encampments later Wednesday.