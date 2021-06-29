Philly announces road closures, COVID-19 precautions for July 4th fireworks

Philadelphia will hold a Fourth of July concert and fireworks display Sunday evening as part of the ongoing Wawa Welcome America Festival, a return from last year's virtual celebration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Festivities and events for Wawa Welcome America have been ongoing since June 19 as part of an extended series to honor the Juneteenth holiday in partnership with the African American Museum and Visit Philadelphia.

As the city prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July, officials have released COVID-19 safety guidelines, road closures and other information for people who plan to attend the events at the Mann Center for Performing Arts and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The concert, headlined by Bebe Rexha and Flo Rida, will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will be televised on NBC10 and streamed on the NBC10 app and website. A special performance by Philly native Cam Anthony, who recently won "The Voice," will be accompanied by the Philly POPS. Attendance at the concert is free, but tickets and pre-registration are required.

The fireworks display will be held over the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Parkway and is set to begin around 9:30 p.m. Guests are invited to gather on the Parkway beginning at 8 p.m.

Below is a full rundown of important information about the events over the next several days.

COVID-19 safety considerations

Philadelphia is recommending that people who are not vaccinated, or not yet fully vaccinated, wear a mask both indoors and outdoors while attending Wawa Welcome America events.

People who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to attending Wawa Welcome America events are considered fully vaccinated.

The Mann Center for Performing Arts has its own set of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines that should be reviewed before attending events.

Road Closures

Below is a complete list of road closures for events over the coming days.

Thursday, July 1

Wawa Hoagie Day begins at noon at Independence Hall. Closures will affect the following streets:

•The east lane of Sixth street between Race and Arch streets from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Chestnut Street between Sixth and Seventh streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Sixth Street between Market and Walnut streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Fifth Street between Market and Chestnut streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Ludlow Street between Fourth and Fifth streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

•Ranstead Street between Fourth and Fifth streets from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Gotham Experience at the African American Museum in Philadelphia will begin at 6 p.m. and affect the following streets:

•The west parking lane of Seventh Street between Arch and Appletree streets from noon to 11 p.m.

•The north parking lane of Arch street between Seventh and Eighth streets from noon to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Our America Now activity begins at 10 a.m. Closures will affect the following streets:

•The outbound lane of the Ben Franklin Parkway between 20th and 21st streets from 10 a.m. to noon.

•21st Street between the Ben Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon.

•The intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 21st Street from 10 a.m. to noon.

•20th Street between the Ben Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue from 4 p.m. to midnight.

•Wood Street between 19th and 20th streets from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, July 3

The Celebration of Freedom will close down Sixth Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sunday, July 4

The Celebration of Freedom will again affect Sixth Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The July Fourth Concert and Fireworks display will affect the following streets:

•North Georges Hill Drive between South Georges Hill Drive and Wynnefield Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•Montgomery Drive and Avenue of the Republic in front of The Mann Center for the Performing Arts during the fireworks

•Ben Franklin Parkway inner and outer lanes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•20th Street between Arch Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•21st Street at Pennsylvania Avenue from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•22nd Street between Arch Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•Spring Garden Street at 22nd Street from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•Art Museum Tunnel from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•I-76 east ramp at Spring Garden Street from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•31st Street at Spring Garden Bridge from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Midvale Avenue from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Kelly Drive will be detoured from Strawberry Mansion to Fountain Green from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a regatta).

Additional Notes:

•Parkway closures may begin earlier in the evening, depending on crowd size.

•The Philadelphia Museum of Art is open as normal. For admission, visitors can pay what they wish all day. Please check the museum website for more information on tickets and directions.

•The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not be enforcing meters, kiosks or residential parking time limits on Sunday and Monday. Safety regulations, however, will remain in effect. Enforcement of all parking regulations will resume Tuesday.

Transportation and public transit

The Mann is located in Fairmount Park and is easily accessible by public transportation, car, rideshare or bike.

The Mann encourages patrons to arrive early for all performances to account for varying traffic conditions.

The Mann is easily accessible via SEPTA's Mann Center Loop. The Mann Loop bus departs from 19th and Locust streets and has 8 to 12 stops on the way to the Mann. Return buses depart from the Crawford Circle drop-off at the Mann 30 minutes after shows.

Riders pay for The Mann Loop the same way they would for any other SEPTA ride, including SEPTA Key or cash. Senior Citizens ride free with a SEPTA Key Senior ID Card. All kids under 12 ride free.

The Mann has a dedicated rideshare drop-off and pick-up location at Crawford Circle. View or consult your rideshare app for an exact pin location to meet your driver.

Parking Information

Parking at the Mann is free. Parking is on grass and parking attendants are readily available to assist guests with finding open spaces. The main parking area is clearly signed and accessible off Avenue of the Republic.

For people who plan to drop someone off before parking, The Mann staff will direct you to the drop-off location at the South Gates, then direct you to a parking spot.

Parking for patrons with a valid handicap license plate or other authorized identification is available near the north and south entrances on a first come, first served basis. The Mann provides accessible, ADA-compliant seating for all performances. A limited number of seats are reserved for patrons with low vision or blindness, which are located towards the front and center of the section.

Patrons should follow signage toward the VIP parking areas for designated handicap parking. Patrons may also be dropped off in front of the North Gate, South Gate or Box Office. The distance from the south parking lot to the main seating areas is approximately 600 feet. The distance from the north parking lot to the main seating areas is approximately 500 feet.

Venue Rules and Safety Information

To ensure the safety of all event-goers, all large bags and containers will be subject to search as guests enter the Mann.

Guests with lawn access tickets are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, but guests are welcome to bring their own picnics.

The following items are not permitted at the Mann:

•Alcoholic beverages

•Glass bottles or containers

•Tents or large structures that could block other guests' view

•Narcotics or illegal drugs

•Firecrackers or explosives

•Firearms

•Open flame

•Animals (service animals are welcome, but no pets)

•Drones

•Weapons of any kind

For people planning to gather to watch fireworks on the Parkway on Sunday, the same items listed above are also prohibited.

In emergencies or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, package or container), notify a police officer immediately or call 911.

Parents or guardians should report a missing child to the nearest law enforcement officer, medic, private security representative or information booth as soon as possible.

Be sure to take a photo of your child before arriving at the Welcome America events. If separated, this will be very helpful for those searching for your child. It's also recommended to have children memorize their parent's cell phone number.

If you've lost a personal belonging at the Mann, The Mann's lost and found is located in the Guest Services area on the Plaza.

After Sunday, please call (215) 878-0400 Ext. 300 to inquire about or report lost items.