Shakespeare in Clark Park returns with 'Pericles: Prince of Tyre'

Shakespeare in Clark Park is back this summer presenting "Pericles: Prince of Tyre," based on William Shakespeare's play.

The free theater show will take place at 7 p.m. nightly from July 28 through Aug. 1 at Clark Park in West Philly. Reservations are encouraged to attend.

"The story starts with an innocent riddle. But when clever Pericles uncovers the horrifying truth, he flees the land of Antioch and sets in motion an adventure full of love, peril and perseverance that reverberates across three nations," states a description of the play. "With a troupe of tumbling and swirling circus performers, SCP brings to life Pericles’ windswept tale of shipwrecks, chivalry and family finally found."



The show is directed by Carly L. Bodnar, with costumes by Asaki Kuruma, lighting by Sydney Norris and scenic design by Marie Laster.



Shakespeare in Clark Park also is inspiring plays at two other locations. Both projects are community-created original pieces led by professionals that use Pericles as a starting point. From Aug. 13-15 there will be performances of "Peril's Island" in Harrowgate Park. Then from Aug. 27-29, the "Germantown Plays Pericles" will take place in Vernon Park.