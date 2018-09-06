Top local bands to perform at Philly Music Fest, which supports music education

Philly Music Fest, which supports local musicians, music education programs and independent music venues, will take place over four days this September.

There will be shows at three venues: Johnny Brenda's in Fishtown, World Café Live in University City and Milkboy in Center City.

The festival will feature a mix of genres, not just one music scene. The lineup includes some of Philly's hottest performers, like Low Cut Connie, Vita and the Woolf, The Districts, Driftwood Soldier, Waxahatchee and Hardwork Movement.

In addition, the festival will highlight food and drink from Philadelphia. All taps will be pouring only local craft beer, and cocktails will be crafted with spirits from local distilleries. On Friday and Saturday, there will be free Federal Donuts.

Below is more info on each day of the festival.

Date Location Ticket Price Time Doors Open Thursday, Sept. 27 Johnny Brenda's $15 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 World Café Live $25 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 World Café Live $30 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30 Milkboy $20 5 p.m.

There's also an option to buy a $50 two-day pass for Friday and Saturday.



Last year, the festival was able to donate approximately $15,000 to local music education programs, such as Settlement Music School, Rock to the Future, Musicopia and CAPA



Thursday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 30

$15-$50 tickets

Johnny Brenda's: 1201 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

World Café Live: 3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Milkboy: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

