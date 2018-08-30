More Events:

August 30, 2018

All the big-name performers coming to Philly in September and October

You don't want to miss these concerts

By Sinead Cummings
Bruno Mars Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Bruno Mars performs during halftime between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.

This weekend, Jay-Z's Made in America music festival, with headliners Meek Mill, Post Malone and Nicki Minaj, will close out summer.

There are plenty of concerts to look forward to this fall, though.

In September, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Drake with Migos, Niall Horan and many more big-name artists will perform in Philly. Then, in October, J.Cole, Maroon 5, Florence and the Machine and others will take the stage.

Below, we've rounded up the early fall concerts to have on your radar. 

Even if you don't like concerts (Say, what?), this guide could come in handy when you're wondering "Why, why, is there so much traffic in the city right now?"

September at Wells Fargo Center

Elton John – Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 12
Drake with Migos – Saturday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 16
Childish Gambino – Tuesday, Sept. 18
Bruno Mars – Wednesday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 20

September at Lincoln Financial Field

Ed Sheeran – Thursday, Sept. 27

September at BB&T Pavillion (Camden, N.J.)

Deep Purple & Judas Priest – Sunday, Sept. 9
Niall Horan & Maren Morris – Tuesday, Sept. 11
Ozzy Osbourne & Stone Sour – Wednesday, Sept. 12
Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Van Morrison and more – Saturday, Sept. 15
Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Russell Dickerson – Friday, Sept. 21

September at The Mann Center

Ziggy Marley – Thursday, Sept. 6
Sugarland – Sunday, Sept. 9
Dispatch – Wednesday, Sept. 19
The National – Thursday, Sept. 27
Chris Young – Saturday, Sept. 29

October at Wells Fargo Center

J.Cole – Saturday, Oct. 6
Phil Collins – Monday, Oct. 8
Gorillaz – Thursday, Oct. 11
Maroon 5 – Friday, Oct. 12
Florence and the Machine – Sunday, Oct. 14
Metallica – Thursday, Oct. 25
Twenty One Pilots – Sunday, Oct. 28

Sinead Cummings
