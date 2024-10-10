More Events:

October 10, 2024

Philly to host weekend cleanup of over 100 parks in November

Projects will be tailored to each green space and volunteers are needed for the event, which returns Nov. 8-10.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Parks
Fall park cleanup Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphians can help clean over 100 green spaces, including Manayunk's Pretzel Park (pictured above), the weekend of Nov. 8-10.

Parks across Philadelphia will get a makeover next month — but the city needs some help with the heavy lifting.

Love Your Park, the citywide cleanup, is seeking volunteers for the weekend of Nov. 8-10. With the extra hands, Parks & Recreation plans to tidy up over 100 green spaces. 

MORE: 'Dancing with the Stars Live' tour to stop in Philly, Atlantic City in January

Projects will be tailored to each individual park's needs, but typical tasks include sweeping, weeding, raking leaves and planting flowers and trees. While the Love Your Park program convenes volunteers throughout the year, its biggest events are a week-long spring initiative and the fall weekend cleanup.

Interested sweepers can register for an event online through Love Your Park's interactive map. Each project listing provides the timing and location, but volunteers can contact the administrator for more information.

Love Your Park fall weekend

Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10
All day | Registration required
Various locations

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Parks Philadelphia Volunteering Cleanup Outdoors Cleaning Parks and Recreation

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Explosives found in home could have wiped out the block, police say

Explosives Northeast Philly

Sponsored

Here's what's happening at the Betsy Ross House this fall

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Health Stories

Conjoined twin boys, born last year with a shared liver, successfully separated by CHOP surgeons

CHOP Conjoined Twins

Video Games

Philly Games Spotlight: Mike Strollart on 'Below the Stone'

Strollart Below the Stone

Phillies

Phillies' NLDS collapse vs. Mets sets the stage for critical offseason, with major decisions looming

Dombrowski Fuld 10.9.24

Performances

Dancing with the Stars Live tour coming to Philly, Atlantic City

DWTS live

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved