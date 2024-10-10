Philly to host weekend cleanup of over 100 parks in November

Parks across Philadelphia will get a makeover next month — but the city needs some help with the heavy lifting.

Love Your Park, the citywide cleanup, is seeking volunteers for the weekend of Nov. 8-10. With the extra hands, Parks & Recreation plans to tidy up over 100 green spaces.

Projects will be tailored to each individual park's needs, but typical tasks include sweeping, weeding, raking leaves and planting flowers and trees. While the Love Your Park program convenes volunteers throughout the year, its biggest events are a week-long spring initiative and the fall weekend cleanup.

Interested sweepers can register for an event online through Love Your Park's interactive map. Each project listing provides the timing and location, but volunteers can contact the administrator for more information.

Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10

All day | Registration required

Various locations

