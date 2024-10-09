More Events:

October 09, 2024

'Dancing with the Stars Live' tour to stop in Philly, Atlantic City in January

Tickets go on sale Friday for the dates at the Met and the Borgata. The shows could include Joey Graziadei and Stephen Nedoroscik, both currently contestants on Season 33.

The 'Dancing with the Stars Live' comes to Philadelphia and Atlantic City in January. Above, 'The Bachelor' star and Montgomery County native Joey Graziadei dances with his partner on the show, Jenna Johnson.

Professional dancers and celebrity competitors from "Dancing with the Stars" will twirl their way across North America next year as part of the TV show's annual live tour, which includes January dates in Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

"Dancing with the Stars Live" 2025 stops at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday, Jan. 18. Then on Sunday, Jan. 26, the dancers perform at The Met Philadelphia. Mirrorball Membership presale tickets and VIP packages, which include meet-and-greets and merch, are on sale now. General ticket sales begin Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.

The stage shows include routines seen on "DWTS" Season 33, currently airing on ABC, and new dance numbers by choreographer Mandy Moore, who worked on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. But the main attraction is the rotating cast of celebrity dancers who appear with their professional dancer partners. Organizers have not yet revealed which stars will be at "DWTS Live" in each city.

Among the TV show's Season 33 contestants are Joey Graziadei, recent star of "The Bachelor" who is from Montgomery County and a West Chester University grad, and Stephen Nedoroscik, a Penn State alum who became known as the Clark Kent of the U.S. men's gymnastics team for his pommel horse performance at the Paris Olympics.

So far, Graziadei and Nedoroscik have consistently earned high scores each week, placing them toward the top of the leaderboard, so it's not a stretch to predict they'll be invited on "DWTS Live." 

The "DWTS" professional dancers on this tour include Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold. 

Last year, the tour stop in Atlantic City sold-out. Actress Xochitl Gomez and her "DWTS" pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the winners of Season 32, were among the performers.

The tour will perform other dates elsewhere in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. "Dancing With the Stars" airs live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+ and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

'Dancing With the Stars' Live 2025

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Atlantic City, New Jersey


Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025
The Met Philadelphia
858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

