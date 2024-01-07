More Events:

January 07, 2024

'Dancing With the Stars' tour stops in Atlantic City this month with latest champs as guest performers

The cast of pro dancers will be joined by Season 32 winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy during the show at the Borgata on Friday, Jan. 19

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
dancing with the stars tour atlantic city Eric McCandless/Disney

The 'Dancing With the Stars' live tour will stop in Atlantic City on Friday, Jan. 19. The performance will feature the winners of Season 32, actress Xochitl Gomez and 'DWTS' pro Val Chmerkovskiy (above).

"Dancing With the Stars" is bringing the ballroom to the Jersey Shore later this month as part of the reality competition's 2024 live North American tour. 

On Friday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m., Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is hosting "Dancing With the Stars Live" in the Borgata Event Center venue, featuring special performances by the winners of Season 32. Tickets and VIP packages, which include cast meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise, can be purchased now online.

MORE: Broadway musical 'Ain't Too Proud' to make Philly debut in January

The tour, which kicks off Thursday in Richmond, Virginia, will include dazzling original dance numbers by the beloved professional dancers from the hit ABC show. There will also be rotating appearances by fan-favorite celebrities and their partners from the most recent season of "DWTS."

In Atlantic City, the cast will be joined by "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" actress Xochitl Gomez and "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy, whose best-buddy rapport as dance partners and string of perfect-10 routines earned them the top spot in Season 32. 

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy won the inaugural Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, honoring the late "DWTS" judge Len Goodman who died last spring after a battle with prostate cancer. In the finale, which aired Dec. 5, Gomez beat out four other finalists  Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz, "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix, "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson and actress Alyson Hannigan — to take home the trophy.

The "DWTS" live tour makes several other stops in the region, including Bethlehem on Jan. 20; New Brunswick, N.J. on Jan. 26 and Lancaster on Jan. 27. The full tour schedule can be viewed online.

For a preview of what to expect when Gomez takes the stage at the Borgata, watch her freestyle dance from the "DWTS" finale below:


'Dancing With the Stars' Live 2024

Friday, Jan. 19
8 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

