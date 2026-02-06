Philly Pops to make South Jersey debut with music from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Encanto’

The Philly Pops will make their South Jersey debut next month with a program centered on film music from Disney favorites to award-winning dramas.

The March 14 concert at Rowan University, titled “Blockbusters in the ‘Burbs,” begins at 3 p.m. in Pfleeger Concert Hall as part of the Marie Rader Series. It marks the first time the newly reconstituted Pops will perform on Rowan’s campus.

Under the direction of Music Director Christopher Dragon, the orchestra will perform selections from films including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Encanto” and “Schindler’s List.” Additional music from “The Incredibles” and “Catch Me if You Can” is also included in the program.

The concert will be presented in a relaxed format, offering a sensory-friendly environment for audience members on the autism spectrum.

The current version of the Pops was formed in 2023 by former musicians of the pre-2023 ensemble and later received the “Philly Pops” name from the estate of Music Director Emeritus Peter Nero. Dragon, an Australian conductor who moved to the United States in 2015, previously served as assistant conductor of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for Rowan alumni and employees, seniors 55 and older, Glassboro residents and military members. Youth tickets are $10, and Rowan students are admitted free. Tickets are available through Rowan University’s College of the Arts box office.

Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m.

Pfleeger Concert Hall at Rowan University

North Campus Dr.

Glassboro, NJ 08028

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.







