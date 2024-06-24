Dancing, park celebrations and puppies: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's final week

As June wraps up, the final Pride events in the Philly area are promising to end the month with joy and energy.

Bucks and Montgomery counties are hosting their annual Pride Festival. In Northwest Philly, queer seniors can gather in a park for their own celebrations.

Meanwhile, anyone who identifies as lesbian or sapphic is invited to a dance party in Cambridge Hall in West Poplar, and Sip City Mixer is encouraging LGBTQ dog owners to bring their furry friends to The Boozy Mutt in Fairmount.

Here's a look at what's going on this week:

The Sofitel Philadelphia hotel in Rittenhouse is concluding its Pride Month programming by taking over nearby John F. Collins Park from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The closing party features tunes from DJ Shelley and the opportunity to mingle with drag queen Brittany Lynn, who has performed at several Philly Pride events with her "Drag Mafia."

Partake in cocktails and bites, and the $25 admission includes a free pink cocktail. The park is at 1707 Chestnut St.

Center in the Park, a community center in Northwest Philly, is bringing LGBTQ seniors together Friday for activities at Vernon Park, 5818 Germantown Ave. Queer adults 55 and older, and their allies, can enjoy treats and live performances at an outdoor event that celebrates friendship and inclusion.

The gathering at Vernon Park takes place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Drag show production team Haus of Them is throwing a 21 and older celebration Saturday night for sapphics — basically, any non-men who love non-men. Live performers include drag performers ZanyThing, Lil Blo Peep and guest Jo-Sephine Steel, while music from DJ Eva Italia sets the vibe for the evening.

The ticketed event takes place at Warehouse on Watts at 923 N. Watts St. from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The fourth annual Pride Month festival for Bucks and Montgomery counties returns Sunday for a fun indoor and outdoor event at Abington Art Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road. Expect shows from Philadelphia Cheer Elite, punk band The Dead Friends Club, Cheer Philadelphia and others.

The festival's schedule also includes screen printing with the organization Spiral Q and a puppet show from Philly-based theater artist Chad Parsons. The festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Queer event organizer Sip City Mixer is known for its vibrant social gatherings, but its upcoming Pride Month event Yip! City Mixer on Sunday is more wholesome than its usual fare. People 21 and older can bring their dogs to The Boozy Mutt dog bar and restaurant in Fairmount, though they should register their dogs on the venue's website first.

Enjoy the two-floor space and its menu of food and drinks specials; make some friends while you're there, and hopefully, your dog does, too. The restaurant is on 2639 Poplar St., and the mixer takes place from 3-6 p.m. Sunday.