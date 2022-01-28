Snow emergencies declared in Philly, New Jersey as storm moves in

Philadelphia and New Jersey have declared snow emergencies as a powerful winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow enters the region.

Philadelphia's snow emergency will begin tonight at 7 p.m. Several municipalities in the suburbs, including West Chester, Bensalem and Abington, also have declared emergencies.

Snow totals are expected to vary across the region. Higher totals are expected east of Philadelphia, with the Jersey Shore likely to be hit hardest.

The National Weather Service forecasts Philadelphia will receive 4 to 8 inches, Marlton, New Jersey getting 6 to 12 inches and Atlantic City receiving 9 to 18 inches. The areas west of Philadelphia are expected to get less snow, with West Chester forecast to receive 2 to 6 inches.

Philadelphia residents are advised to move parked cars from the city's snow emergency routes and to park as far from corners as possible as to not interfere with plows.

Residents are asked to stay home and exercise extreme caution if they must drive. Homeowners are expected to shovel a three-foot path on the sidewalk within six hours of the storm's conclusion and to clear any fire hydrants.

New Jersey will enter a state of emergency at 5 p.m., with the National Weather Service declaring a blizzard warning along the coast. Camden and Gloucester counties are under a winter storm warning, as is the western half of Burlington County.

Gov. Phil Murphy warned that the storm could have a "long tail," meaning it may take a long time to dig out. He encouraged people to stay off the roads and to stock up on supplies ahead of time.

In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Delaware County and the eastern halves of Bucks and Montgomery counties are under winter storm warnings.



Here is the weekend forecast for Philadelphia, as of 4 p.m. Friday, per NWS:

Friday afternoon: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday night: Areas of blowing snow after 4 a.m. Low around 21. Blustery, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow, mainly before 1 p.m. Areas of blowing snow before 1 p.m. High near 24. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

In recent days, meteorologists have found predicting the storm's track very challenging.

The storm formed off the southeastern coast. It has been unclear how far west the system will venture, though it is expected to remain partially offshore. The center of the storm is anticipated to pass over the Jersey Shore, where conditions will likely be most severe.