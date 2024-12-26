More Culture:

December 26, 2024

Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the Philly Specials delivering gifts to thousands of kids in city schools

Jason Kelce shares footage of the Operation Snowball initiative, which was partially funded by the group's third holiday album.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Celebrities
Philly Specials presents Jason Kelce/YouTube

Jordan Mailata leads a holiday sing-along at the Alliance for Progress Charter School. He and his current and former Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce helped deliver Christmas presents to every kid in Philadelphia public schools as part of the Philly Specials' Operation Snowball initiative.

With their third holiday album, the Philly Specials set out to fund gifts for every child in the Philadelphia public school system. The Eagles players-turned-carolers hit that goal in time for Christmas and are now sharing how it all happened.

Jason Kelce, who fronts the musical group with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, posted a nine-minute video Thursday documenting the "Operation Snowball" project. 

MORE: Kat Dennings leads bizarre episode of Marvel animated show 'What If...?'

The footage follows the trio around the warehouses holding the toys in the weeks before Christmas, then out on the road to three schools for special appearances and giveaways. As Connor Barwin, the former Eagles linebacker who produced all three Philly Specials albums, notes on the ride over, the initiative delivered gifts to about 200,000 kids across 338 buildings in the School District of Philadelphia and the city's charter schools.

Special guests appeared with the group for their Dec. 17 school tour, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philly sports mascots Swoop, Franklin, Gritty and the Phanatic. Former "SNL" star Pete Davidson also joined the caravan. Though the Staten Island native is strongly associated with New York, he's seemingly joined the Eagles fandom; he jokingly records a message with Mailata as an "Eagles WAG" during the group's stop at Alliance for Progress Charter School. 

Check out the behind-the-scenes action — including Mailata rapping a bit of the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" theme song and Kelce trying and failing to flip a finger skateboard — below:


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Celebrities Philadelphia School District of Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata Lane Johnson Christmas Music Jason Kelce

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Government

Does Philly need a prison oversight board? Voters will decide

Philly Prison Oversight Board

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Movies

How Philly took a starring role in holiday comedy 'Trading Places'

Trading Places Philly

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Family-Friendly

Dino sculptures that move are coming to the Expo Center in Oaks

jurassic quest oaks

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved