More Culture:

December 26, 2024

Kat Dennings leads bizarre episode of Marvel animated show 'What If...?'

The Bryn Mawr native reprises her role from the 'Thor' films in an absurd plot where she has a child with Howard the Duck.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Animation
Kat Dennings What If Provided Image/Marvel Animation

Bryn Mawr native Kat Dennings reprises her role from the 'Thor' films in the Marvel Animation show 'What If...?' Her character is the focus of an outlandish episode that pairs her with Howard the Duck.

The stars of a new installment of Marvel Animation's anthology show "What If...?" aren't Captain America or Iron Man, but rather a talking duck and Kat Dennings.

The actress, a Bryn Mawr native, voices her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Darcy Lewis, who appeared in three "Thor" movies and the series "WandaVision." Her appearance in the program's fourth episode of Season 3, which streamed on Disney+ on Christmas Day, is the performer's first leading role in the franchise.

MORE: 'Mare of Easttown' creator Brad Ingelsby signs HBO extension, but there's no word on a new season

"What If...?" explores hypothetical situations in the MCU in an animated format, and this episode had one of the more outlandish premises from the show. The episode follows Darcy after she married Howard the Duck (voiced by Seth Green) in Season 1.

The zany story begins with Darcy giving birth by laying an egg. The two unlikely parents care for the egg by singing Kiss's "I Was Made for Lovin' You" as a lullaby and taking it on an intergalactic cruise ship.

However, the couple's holiday quickly goes awry. As the egg was produced during a major cosmic event, several factions, such as space pirates and evil sorcerers, pursue it for their own nefarious purposes. This leads Darcy and Howard on a whirlwind adventure across the galaxy to save their child.

The unpredictable and comedic episode benefits from Dennings's and Green's vocal talents, along with brief appearances from familiar MCU characters including Loki, Thanos and Nick Fury, all voiced by their original actors from the live-action Marvel films. Season 3 of "What If...?" is the show's final season. The last episode streams on Dec. 29.

Meanwhile, TV viewers can expect to see Dennings on the airwaves again fairly soon. Her new sitcom "Shifting Gears," which co-stars Tim Allen, premieres on ABC on Jan. 8 before "Abbott Elementary."

Watch a preview for the "What If...?" episode starring Dennings below.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Animation Philadelphia Marvel Disney Kat Dennings Bryn Mawr

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Nemours

Gift a journey through history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Government

Does Philly need a prison oversight board? Voters will decide

Philly Prison Oversight Board

Sponsored

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Movies

How Philly took a starring role in holiday comedy 'Trading Places'

Trading Places Philly

Health News

Removing a splinter? Treating a wart? If a doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery

Surgery Billing

Family-Friendly

Dino sculptures that move are coming to the Expo Center in Oaks

jurassic quest oaks

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved