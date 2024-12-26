Kat Dennings leads bizarre episode of Marvel animated show 'What If...?'

The stars of a new installment of Marvel Animation's anthology show "What If...?" aren't Captain America or Iron Man, but rather a talking duck and Kat Dennings.

The actress, a Bryn Mawr native, voices her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Darcy Lewis, who appeared in three "Thor" movies and the series "WandaVision." Her appearance in the program's fourth episode of Season 3, which streamed on Disney+ on Christmas Day, is the performer's first leading role in the franchise.

"What If...?" explores hypothetical situations in the MCU in an animated format, and this episode had one of the more outlandish premises from the show. The episode follows Darcy after she married Howard the Duck (voiced by Seth Green) in Season 1.

The zany story begins with Darcy giving birth by laying an egg. The two unlikely parents care for the egg by singing Kiss's "I Was Made for Lovin' You" as a lullaby and taking it on an intergalactic cruise ship.

However, the couple's holiday quickly goes awry. As the egg was produced during a major cosmic event, several factions, such as space pirates and evil sorcerers, pursue it for their own nefarious purposes. This leads Darcy and Howard on a whirlwind adventure across the galaxy to save their child.

The unpredictable and comedic episode benefits from Dennings's and Green's vocal talents, along with brief appearances from familiar MCU characters including Loki, Thanos and Nick Fury, all voiced by their original actors from the live-action Marvel films. Season 3 of "What If...?" is the show's final season. The last episode streams on Dec. 29.

Meanwhile, TV viewers can expect to see Dennings on the airwaves again fairly soon. Her new sitcom "Shifting Gears," which co-stars Tim Allen, premieres on ABC on Jan. 8 before "Abbott Elementary."

Watch a preview for the "What If...?" episode starring Dennings below.