11 Philly public pools open this week; here's when all city pools will open

June 14, 2023
Philadelphia will open all of its available public pools this summer, a big jump from last year amid lifeguard staffing shortages.
Coinciding with the last day of school, the city opened Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool in West Philly, Hunting Park Pool and Samuel Pool in Port Richmond on Wednesday. This week, 11 pools across Philly will open. The remaining 50 pools will open on a rolling basis in the coming weeks.
There will be an estimated 750 pool staffers, including 350 lifeguards despite a national shortage. Philadelphia offered up to $1,000 to recruit lifeguards, using funds from February's Philly Phreeze, where registered participants pledged money and dove into the freezing water at Kelly Pool.
"Thanks to hundreds of dedicated residents who stepped up and answered our call to work as lifeguards, we are bucking the national trend and on track to open 100% of available public pools this summer," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "Our public pools are a sanctuary for residents on hot summer days and an important place for communities to come together, relax, and recreate."
"We are opening pools earlier than ever and offering six weeks of swim lessons to thousands of summer campers, so there is a lot to be excited about on the public pool deck this year," Bill Salvatore of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation said. "None of it would be possible without the dedicated support of our incredible city lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants."
The city will require all 6,000 summer campers to take mandatory swim lessons.
Below is a list of Philly pools and the dates they are scheduled to open. An online tool also allows people to search for pools and other recreation facilities.
Marian Anderson Pool
Jacobs Pool
Kelly Pool
Feltonville Pool
Ford Pool
Morris Estate Pool
Houseman Pool
Lackman Pool
Lawncrest Pool
Pleasant Pool
Bridesburg Pool
Mander Pool
Mitchell Pool
Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool
Northern Liberties Pool
Scanlon Pool
American Legion Pool
Jardel Pool
Kendrick Pool
Francisville Pool
Christy Pool
O'Connor Pool
Piccoli Pool
Sacks Pool
Athletic Pool
Lederer (Fishtown) Pool
Waterloo Pool
Cecil B. Moore Pool
Ridgway Pool
Vogt Pool
Chew Pool
East Popular Pool
Shepard Pool
Finnegan Pool
Lonnie Young Pool
Cione Pool
Simpson Pool
Awbury Pool
F.J. Myers Pool
Hancock Pool
Barry Pool
Cherashore Pool
Fox Chase Pool
Lee Pool
Lincoln Pool
Butch Ellis Pool
M.L.K. Jr. Pool
Murphy Pool
Heitzman Pool