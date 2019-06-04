More Sports:

June 04, 2019

Watch Philly YouTuber Ed Bassmaster, Union mascot Phang destroy a car in hype video

The vehicle 'belonged' to a New York Red Bulls fan who's in town ahead of Saturday's match

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Mascots Soccer
Philadelphia Union Mascot Phang Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports Images

Phang, the Philadelphia Union's mascot, is pictured here during a home game. Phang was spotted in Center City cheering on a man as the man took a sledgehammer to a parked car.

Two weeks ago, Philadelphia Union mascot Phang was spotted beating the hell out of a parked red car in Center City. For a moment it seemed odd, then it seemed normal, and then we all collectively wondered what kind of social media content the car-smashing would lead to.

MORE SPORTS: The best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game

On Tuesday, the team showed the world what all that destruction was for: a hype video ahead of this Saturday's home matchup with rival New York Red Bulls, featuring Philly-area YouTuber Ed Bassmaster, who went viral in 2015 for pretending to beat up hitchBOT.

Quite a sentence, right? It's also quite a video:

It's a long hill to climb, but Phang seems interested in giving Gritty's award-winning social team a run for its money.

Because this is Philadelphia, and because sports teams are doing increasingly wild stuff every week in the name of content, it's sort of hard to tell which Center City onlookers were convinced Bassmaster's antics were real, and which were already clued in on the joke.

MORE SPORTS: Phillies targeting a left-handed hitter to boost horrible bench

In either case, Union supporters should be in a pretty good mood. The team remains in first place in the MLS's Eastern Conference after a helpful road win against Minnesota United on Sunday, and will look to expand on their five-point lead over fourth-place Red Bulls.

