Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market to bring 200 vendors and hearse show to Oaks

The Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market will celebrate its 11th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Admission is $10 at the door, children 12 and younger attend free, and parking is free.

Usually held on the last Sunday of each month at Root Down Brewing Company, the market will expand to about 200 vendors from across the country for its largest event of the year.

Three live DJs will play punk rock, hardcore, new wave, metal and glam throughout the day. The event will also include tattoo artists, free-play arcade games, a Post-Mortem Hearse Club car show, a Maine Coon cat rescue and the Philadelphia Ghostbusters.

Photo Credit/Travis Eisenhard and Shannon Reitz The Post-Mortem Hearse Club will display a collection of hearses at the Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market’s 11th anniversary event in Oaks on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Guests include Legs McNeil, co-founder of

magazine and co-author of

, and Bobby Steele, a member of The Undead and former Misfits guitarist.

PunkPlease Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk

The all-ages event will have food and a bar for attendees 21 and older. A portion of admission proceeds will benefit Better Days Ahead Outreach.

An afterparty featuring Flag of Democracy, Vacant Progress and Animalhaüs will run from 7-11 p.m. at Water Tower Live across the parking lot. Tickets cost $10, and market wristbands include free admission until the venue reaches capacity.

Additional information is available from the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Saturday, Aug. 29 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

$10 at the door; free for children 12 and younger

Cash or Venmo accepted; parking is free

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