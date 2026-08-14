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August 14, 2026

Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market to bring 200 vendors and hearse show to Oaks

The Aug. 29 anniversary event also will feature tattoo artists, arcade games, special guests and an afterparty.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Expos Markets
Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market Proto Credit/Travis Eisenhard and Shannon Reitz

The Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market will celebrate its 11th anniversary with 200 vendors, vinyl DJs, tattoo artists, a hearse show and other activities in Oaks on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market will celebrate its 11th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Admission is $10 at the door, children 12 and younger attend free, and parking is free.

Usually held on the last Sunday of each month at Root Down Brewing Company, the market will expand to about 200 vendors from across the country for its largest event of the year.

Three live DJs will play punk rock, hardcore, new wave, metal and glam throughout the day. The event will also include tattoo artists, free-play arcade games, a Post-Mortem Hearse Club car show, a Maine Coon cat rescue and the Philadelphia Ghostbusters.

Post-Mortem Hearse ClubPhoto Credit/Travis Eisenhard and Shannon Reitz

The Post-Mortem Hearse Club will display a collection of hearses at the Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market’s 11th anniversary event in Oaks on Saturday, Aug. 29.


Guests include Legs McNeil, co-founder of Punk magazine and co-author of Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk, and Bobby Steele, a member of The Undead and former Misfits guitarist.

The all-ages event will have food and a bar for attendees 21 and older. A portion of admission proceeds will benefit Better Days Ahead Outreach.

An afterparty featuring Flag of Democracy, Vacant Progress and Animalhaüs will run from 7-11 p.m. at Water Tower Live across the parking lot. Tickets cost $10, and market wristbands include free admission until the venue reaches capacity.

Additional information is available from the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Phoenixville Punk Rock Flea Market 11th Anniversary

Saturday, Aug. 29 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456
$10 at the door; free for children 12 and younger
Cash or Venmo accepted; parking is free

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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