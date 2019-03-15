More Culture:

March 15, 2019

PHOTOS: 100 years of the Trocadero Theatre

From its opening 149 years ago, the famed locale has taken many forms

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Trocadero Theatre History
Historic Trocadero Photos COURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA.

The Troc as a burlesque venue in May 1973.

The Trocadero Theatre has seen many different shapes and forms throughout the 149 years since it opened as the Arch Street Opera House. Most people today know it as a concert venue that also books comedians and has weekly movie screenings, but for its longest-stretch the theater known solely as the “Troc" it was a burlesque spot for about 70 years. 

While the history in this location is rich,  there are rumors and indications the theater may be closing its doors for good. 

Here are some photos of the famed theatre throughout the past 100 years. The historic images are courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center at Temple University, and the City of Philadelphia's Department of Records.

Historic Trocadero PhotosCity of Philadelphia Dept. of Public Records/for PhillyVoice

The exterior of the Trocadero Theatre on Arch Street in Center City Philadelphia, Sept. 30, 1917.


Historic Trocadero PhotosCOURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA.

“Yolanda Lace” dances and strips for the final packed house at the Troc, March 31, 1978.


RELATED: Five new Pa. historical markers approved for Philadelphia | Watch this 92-year-old Packard sedan leave an abandoned Philadelphia factory after 40 years 
Historic Trocadero PhotosCOURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA.

The Trocadero Theatre was a burlesque club for about 70 years, beginning in the early 1900's, eventually becoming an art house cinema, theatre and concert venue in the years to follow. (Photo dates: left, 1976, right, 1980).


Historic Trocadero PhotosCOURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA.

Two men stand outside the Trocadero Theatre, Aug. 21, 1979.


Historic Trocadero PhotosCOURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA.

The front of the Trocadero Theatre on Arch Street in Chinatown Philadelphia, Dec. 26, 1980.


Historic Trocadero PhotosThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Trocadero Theatre, which has been a staple in the neighborhood for over 100 years, is located only a few feet from the Friendship Gate on 10th Street, Jan. 27, 2015.


Historic Trocadero PhotosThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Trocadero Theatre at 10th and Arch Streets, Jan. 3, 2017.

Carroll - Trocadero TheatreThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Trocadero Theatre on Arch Street in Chinatown, Friday, March 15, 2019.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Trocadero Theatre History Philadelphia Historic Landmark Historical Buildings Historic Philadelphia Venues

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved