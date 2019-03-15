PHOTOS: 100 years of the Trocadero Theatre

The Trocadero Theatre has seen many different shapes and forms throughout the 149 years since it opened as the Arch Street Opera House. Most people today know it as a concert venue that also books comedians and has weekly movie screenings, but for its longest-stretch the theater known solely as the “Troc" it was a burlesque spot for about 70 years.

While the history in this location is rich, there are rumors and indications the theater may be closing its doors for good.

Here are some photos of the famed theatre throughout the past 100 years. The historic images are courtesy of the Special Collections Research Center at Temple University, and the City of Philadelphia's Department of Records.

City of Philadelphia Dept. of Public Records/for PhillyVoice The exterior of the Trocadero Theatre on Arch Street in Center City Philadelphia, Sept. 30, 1917.



COURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA. “Yolanda Lace” dances and strips for the final packed house at the Troc, March 31, 1978.



COURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA. The Trocadero Theatre was a burlesque club for about 70 years, beginning in the early 1900's, eventually becoming an art house cinema, theatre and concert venue in the years to follow. (Photo dates: left, 1976, right, 1980).



COURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA. Two men stand outside the Trocadero Theatre, Aug. 21, 1979.



COURTESY OF THE SPECIAL COLLECTIONS RESEARCH CENTER /TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LIBRARIES, PHILA. The front of the Trocadero Theatre on Arch Street in Chinatown Philadelphia, Dec. 26, 1980.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Trocadero Theatre, which has been a staple in the neighborhood for over 100 years, is located only a few feet from the Friendship Gate on 10th Street, Jan. 27, 2015.

