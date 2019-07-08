More Culture:

July 08, 2019

Photos from a BalletX rehearsal of 'The Little Prince'

The Summer Series production premieres Wed. July 10 at the Wilma Theater

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Performing Arts Balletx
Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little Prince Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

BalletX company dancers rehearse "The Little Prince," as the Snake, portrayed by Stanley Glover, slithers through the scene.

Just days before the BalletX Summer Series kick-off, dancers worked tirelessly to put the finishing touches on their routines for the world premiere of “The Little Prince.” 

The production, which is choreographed by the distinguished Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and features music by Peter Salem, is based on the 1940’s French novella of the same name. Ochoa, who has re-read the well-known children’s book at several points throughout her life, reflects on the book's several observations about life and human nature. 

"Upon turning 45, the realization of my own mortality made me suddenly aware of the transiency of life. With that in mind, I decided to give the character of the Snake, who represents Death, a more prominent role in this adaptation. Death is omnipresent and the only certainty in our lives. We shouldn’t fear it; on the contrary, we should let it inspire us to live without restraint.” 

A short-list of the characters portrayed in this powerful and symbolic production are the Pilot, the Little Prince, the Snake, the Rose and the Fox.

“The Little Prince” will be at the Wilma Theatre from July 10 through July 21. More information and tickets can be found on the company’s website.

Here are some photos from a recent rehearsal at the BalletX headquarters.

Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

“The Little Prince” is based on the French children's book of the same name, and is centered around a plane crash in the desert.


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Company dancers Skyler Lubin , Chloe Perkes and Zachary Kapeluck, from left to right, rehearse at the BalletX headquarters on Washington Avenue, Friday, July 5, 2019.


RELATED: PHOTOS: BalletX rehearses for upcoming Spring Series | Cirque du Soleil acrobats tour the streets (and Rocky Steps) of Philadelphia | Behind the scene at Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL in South Philadelphia

Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

BalletX dancers Chloe Perkes, Blake Krapels, Andria Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck interact with the Little Prince, portrayed by Roderick Phifer.


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Snake, portrayed by Stanley Glover, ominously slithers towards the edge of the stage during a recent rehearsal.


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Snake, whose portrayal is an ominous reminder of the certainty of death, carefully observes characters in “The Little Prince.”


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Richard Villaverde and Slyker Lubin rehearse at the BalletX headquarters on Washington Avenue, Friday, July 5, 2019.


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Little Prince, portrayed by Roderick Phifer, comes face-to-face with the Snake.


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The production of “The Little Prince” will be Wilma Theater from July 10 through July 21.


Carroll - BalletX Rehearsal of The Little PrinceThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

BalletX company dancers, Zachary Kapeluck, Stanley Glover, Francesca Forcella, Caili Quan, Richard Villaverde, Chloe Perkes and Andria Yorita in a rehearsal of “The Little Prince,” Friday, July 5, 2019.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performing Arts Balletx Philadelphia Performing Arts Dance Wilma Theater Performances The Arts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Quarterback
Nate-Sudfeld-Carson-Wentz_041519_usat

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner linked to Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, has holiday run-in with ex Ben Simmons
Kendall Jenner instagram post

Investigations

Jet ski reportedly found in disappearance of New Jersey couple in Barbados
Suarez Devil

Eagles

What they're saying: Which current Eagles are on pace to make it into the Hall of Fame?
102118FletcherCox

Healthy Eating

So far cultured meat has been burgers – the next big challenge is animal-free steaks
Beef Steak Meat 07052019

Food & Drink

Dine out in Ardmore during neighborhood Restaurant Week
Marokko in Ardmore is taking part in Restaurant Week this July

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved