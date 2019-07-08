Photos from a BalletX rehearsal of 'The Little Prince'

Just days before the BalletX Summer Series kick-off, dancers worked tirelessly to put the finishing touches on their routines for the world premiere of “The Little Prince.”

The production, which is choreographed by the distinguished Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and features music by Peter Salem, is based on the 1940’s French novella of the same name. Ochoa, who has re-read the well-known children’s book at several points throughout her life, reflects on the book's several observations about life and human nature.

"Upon turning 45, the realization of my own mortality made me suddenly aware of the transiency of life. With that in mind, I decided to give the character of the Snake, who represents Death, a more prominent role in this adaptation. Death is omnipresent and the only certainty in our lives. We shouldn’t fear it; on the contrary, we should let it inspire us to live without restraint.”

A short-list of the characters portrayed in this powerful and symbolic production are the Pilot, the Little Prince, the Snake, the Rose and the Fox.

“The Little Prince” will be at the Wilma Theatre from July 10 through July 21. More information and tickets can be found on the company’s website.

Here are some photos from a recent rehearsal at the BalletX headquarters.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “The Little Prince” is based on the French children's book of the same name, and is centered around a plane crash in the desert.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Company dancers Skyler Lubin , Chloe Perkes and Zachary Kapeluck, from left to right, rehearse at the BalletX headquarters on Washington Avenue, Friday, July 5, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice BalletX dancers Chloe Perkes, Blake Krapels, Andria Yorita and Zachary Kapeluck interact with the Little Prince, portrayed by Roderick Phifer.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Snake, portrayed by Stanley Glover, ominously slithers towards the edge of the stage during a recent rehearsal.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Snake, whose portrayal is an ominous reminder of the certainty of death, carefully observes characters in “The Little Prince.”

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Richard Villaverde and Slyker Lubin rehearse at the BalletX headquarters on Washington Avenue, Friday, July 5, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Little Prince, portrayed by Roderick Phifer, comes face-to-face with the Snake.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The production of “The Little Prince” will be Wilma Theater from July 10 through July 21.