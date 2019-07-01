Cirque du Soleil acrobats tour the streets (and Rocky Steps) of Philadelphia

Acrobats from Cirque do Soleil’s AMALUNA show visited Philadelphia Friday to perform at some of the city’s well-known landmarks. PhillyVoice caught up with the performers, Alix Croop and Evgeny Kurkin, on the Rocks Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and at Logan Square’s Swann Memorial Fountain.

The AMALUNA performers were in town in advance of the show’s premier on July 24. There will be 40 performances under the Big Top tent adjacent to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. Final performance is scheduled for Aug. 25. More information can be found here.

According to Cirque du Soleil, AMALUNA is a fusion of the words ama, which refers to “mother” in many languages, and luna, which means “moon”; a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship and the idea of goddess and protector of the planet.

As a first in Cirque do Soleil history, this show features a cast composed of mainly women and a completely-female band. “AMALUNA is a tribute to the work and voice of women”, explains Director of Creation Fernand Rainville. “The show is a reflection on balance from a women’s perspective."

Below are some images of the acrobats visiting Philadelphia.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Cirque du Soleil acrobat Alix Croop of Allentown, PA, posed for a photo at the Swann Memorial Fountain at Logan Square, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Acrobats Alix Croop and Evgeny Kurkin visited Philadelphia's Logan Square, Friday, June 26, 2019.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Evgeny Kurkin does an arm balance during a stop at Logan Square, Friday, June 28, 2019.

