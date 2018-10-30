PHOTOS: The annual 'Shyamaween' Halloween party

M. Night Shyamalan and Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan held their annual “Shyamaween” Halloween party on Saturday night at SPIN Philadelphia, the ping-pong social club in Center City. More than 400 costumed guests partied the night away for a great cause. Spotted at the party was Sixers point guard Ben Simmons, actress Karen Gillan and Al Butler, who was dressed as Lenny Kravitz. Guests enjoyed food, spirits, and ping-pong, with the winner playing the movie director for the championship.

Proceeds from the party went to support the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation, which works to end poverty around the world.

Pam Greenblatt, Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and President of Philadelphia Film Society, Hal Greenblatt and Nicholas Kalikow at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin, the ping-pong social club located in Center City.

Larry and Korin Korman at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin.



Alan Gold and Dawn Govberg dressed up for the annual Shyamaween party.



Charles Lachman and Nancy Glass as Mrs. Glass at the annual Halloween party.



Colin Goldsmith and Arathi Goldsmith as Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes.



Jaden Smith carrying his "Just Water" brand at the annual Shyamaween party on Saturday night.



Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby of Vedge attended the annual Halloween party hosted by M. Night Shyamalan and his wife.


