PHOTOS: The annual 'Shyamaween' Halloween party

Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan as Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC, and M. Night Shyamalan as Edward Scissorhands at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin, the ping-pong social club located in Center City.
M. Night Shyamalan and Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan held their annual “Shyamaween” Halloween party on Saturday night at SPIN Philadelphia, the ping-pong social club in Center City. More than 400 costumed guests partied the night away for a great cause. Spotted at the party was Sixers point guard Ben Simmons, actress Karen Gillan and Al Butler, who was dressed as Lenny Kravitz. Guests enjoyed food, spirits, and ping-pong, with the winner playing the movie director for the championship.
Proceeds from the party went to support the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation, which works to end poverty around the world.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Pam Greenblatt, Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and President of Philadelphia Film Society, Hal Greenblatt and Nicholas Kalikow at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin, the ping-pong social club located in Center City.