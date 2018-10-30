More Culture:

October 30, 2018

PHOTOS: The annual 'Shyamaween' Halloween party

Proceeds support the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation

By HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor
Fundraisers M. Night Shyamalan
Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan as Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC, and M. Night Shyamalan as Edward Scissorhands at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin, the ping-pong social club located in Center City.

M. Night Shyamalan and Dr. Bhavna Shyamalan held their annual “Shyamaween” Halloween party on Saturday night at SPIN Philadelphia, the ping-pong social club in Center City. More than 400 costumed guests partied the night away for a great cause. Spotted at the party was Sixers point guard Ben Simmons, actress Karen Gillan and Al Butler, who was dressed as Lenny Kravitz. Guests enjoyed food, spirits, and ping-pong, with the winner playing the movie director for the championship. 

Proceeds from the party went to support the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation, which works to end poverty around the world. 

Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Pam Greenblatt, Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and President of Philadelphia Film Society, Hal Greenblatt and Nicholas Kalikow at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin, the ping-pong social club located in Center City.

Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Larry and Korin Korman at the annual Shyamaween party Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Spin.


Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Alan Gold and Dawn Govberg dressed up for the annual Shyamaween party.


Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Charles Lachman and Nancy Glass as Mrs. Glass at the annual Halloween party.


Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Colin Goldsmith and Arathi Goldsmith as Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.


Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Jaden Smith carrying his “Just Water” brand at the annual Shyamaween party on Saturday night.


Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby of Vedge attended the annual Halloween party hosted by M. Night Shyamalan and his wife.


Dillon - Shyamaween HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Maureen Reynolds, dressed as Farrah Fawcett, and Sixers announcer and BenFM morning host Matt Cord hit Spin for the fundraiser.


