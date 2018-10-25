More Culture:

October 25, 2018

PHOTOS: Philly designer raises funds for animals in need

Proceeds from the launch of new furniture collection supported the Saved Me adoption center

By Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentis HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Stacey Mullin with her dog Tony, and Val Burns with Gus at the launch party of JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis, Oct. 22, 2018, at Union Trust in Center City.

The wives of Philadelphia Eagles players joined Philadelphia interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis on Monday at Union Trust to celebrate the launch of his new collection to raise funds for the Saved Me adoption center.

Invited guests and their pups were among the first to experience the "JAMES Private Label," a collection of  customizable luxury beds, sofas, chairs and ottomans and pet sofas, while enjoying cocktails and conversation with the Eagles players' wives and Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his dog, Caesar. 

A VIP lounge offered pups a place to relax with their owners and a gourmet treat buffet courtesy of Doggie Style Pets, in addition to an Eagles pet apparel pop-up shop. Guests enjoyed craft cocktails and bites by Finley Catering. There were also adoptable puppies from the Saved Me Animal Rescue. All proceeds benefited the Philadelphia-based non-profit that focuses on rescuing and finding new homes for pets in local and national shelters.

Below are photos from the fundraising event.

Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Colin Burke and Jimmy DeLaurentis pose for a photo at the launch party of JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis, on Monday at Union Trust in Center City.

Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Aida Sparta, Lisa Parker and Anne Nikolaus helped interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis launch his new furniture collection.


Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Gus and Chloe enjoy a JAMES pet sofa at Monday's launch party.


Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and Erika Lee are joined by Caesar at the launch party on Monday.


Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Eric Blumenfeld, Laura Blumenfeld and Erin Shillen smile for the camera at the launch party.


Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Anthony Adams and Brandon Morrison with Ella at the launch party.


Dillon - Jimmy DeLaurentisHUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Jill Rizen, with her dogs Barclay and Ruby, along with Ben and Andy Henning, at the JAMES launch party.


Hughe Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

