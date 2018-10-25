PHOTOS: Philly designer raises funds for animals in need

The wives of Philadelphia Eagles players joined Philadelphia interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis on Monday at Union Trust to celebrate the launch of his new collection to raise funds for the Saved Me adoption center.

Invited guests and their pups were among the first to experience the "JAMES Private Label," a collection of customizable luxury beds, sofas, chairs and ottomans and pet sofas, while enjoying cocktails and conversation with the Eagles players' wives and Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his dog, Caesar.

A VIP lounge offered pups a place to relax with their owners and a gourmet treat buffet courtesy of Doggie Style Pets, in addition to an Eagles pet apparel pop-up shop. Guests enjoyed craft cocktails and bites by Finley Catering. There were also adoptable puppies from the Saved Me Animal Rescue. All proceeds benefited the Philadelphia-based non-profit that focuses on rescuing and finding new homes for pets in local and national shelters.

Below are photos from the fundraising event.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Colin Burke and Jimmy DeLaurentis pose for a photo at the launch party of JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis, on Monday at Union Trust in Center City.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Aida Sparta, Lisa Parker and Anne Nikolaus helped interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis launch his new furniture collection.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Gus and Chloe enjoy a JAMES pet sofa at Monday's launch party.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and Erika Lee are joined by Caesar at the launch party on Monday.

HUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice Eric Blumenfeld, Laura Blumenfeld and Erin Shillen smile for the camera at the launch party.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Anthony Adams and Brandon Morrison with Ella at the launch party.