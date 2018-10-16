More Culture:

October 16, 2018

Eagles' Jordan Mailata sings at Vai Sikahema Foundation fundraiser

The nonprofit supports adoption and other youth-related charitable causes

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Charities
Vai Sikahema Foundation's Luau in October HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata entertains the crowd with a song during the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

The Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural "A Luau in October" event took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday night.

It was emceed by ESPN football reporter Sal Paolantonio and transported the guests to an authentic Hawaiian Luau, that included Tuna Poke Cones, Tropical fruit salad, Huli Huli Chicken and Guava Cake.

The night also featured entertainment from award-winning Hawaiian singer Justin Kawika Young, world-renowned, fire-knife dancer Achilles Tafiti and a surprise performance by Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

The Vai Sikahema Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of adoption and other youth related charitable causes. 

The Foundation was established in 2018 by NBC10 Philadelphia broadcaster and former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Vai Sikahema. Many of Vai's friends and family were on hand to support the event including former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil; Vai Sikahema Foundation board member and Philadelphia 76ers president and CEO, Scott O'Neil.

Dillon - Luau in OctoberHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Christina Ngata and current and former Philadelphia Eagles Haloti Ngata, Isaac Seumalo, Reno Mahe Jr. and Destiny Vaeao attend the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.


Dillon - Luau in October HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Erin Coleman, Rosemary Connors, Krystal Klei and Jessica Boyington attend the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

MORE PHOTOS: Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo | Mission Kids receives top governor's award for victims services | Gloria Allred honored at The Walnut Club in Philly

Dillon - Luau in OctoberHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers president and CEO Scott O'Neil; Vai Sikahema, President of the Vai SikahemA Foundation and former Philadelphia Eagles Coach Dick Vermeil are seen here at the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.


Dillon - Luau in OctoberHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

ESPN NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio welcomes the guests to the Vai Sikahema Foundation's 'Luau in October' at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.


Dillon - Luau in OctoberHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Achilles Tafiti performs a fire dance at the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.


Dillon - Luau in OctoberHUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Keala and Vai Sikahema present event chairman John J. McNichol, CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority with a traditional Hawaiian battle weapon during the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.


Dillon - Luau in OctoberHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

NBC10 alumni Terry Ruggles and Steve Levy were among Via Sikahema's current and former colleagues in attendance at the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Events Charities Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Fundraising Dick Vermeil Jordan Mailata Charity Sal Paolantonio

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season
101618_Embiid-Simmons_usat

Controversies

After backlash, Bridgeport Council won't pursue police merger with Upper Merion
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Parties

Spend Thursday night in Fairmount Park at the annual GLOW in the Park party
GLOW at the Park

Eagles

What they're saying: How the latest NFL trade rumors impact the Eagles
101618_Amari-Cooper_usat

Pregnancy

Miscarriage matters: In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

Business

Wawa's new secret menu for Halloween has some specialty drinks
Wawa

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.