Eagles' Jordan Mailata sings at Vai Sikahema Foundation fundraiser

The Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural "A Luau in October" event took place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Tuesday night.

It was emceed by ESPN football reporter Sal Paolantonio and transported the guests to an authentic Hawaiian Luau, that included Tuna Poke Cones, Tropical fruit salad, Huli Huli Chicken and Guava Cake.

The night also featured entertainment from award-winning Hawaiian singer Justin Kawika Young, world-renowned, fire-knife dancer Achilles Tafiti and a surprise performance by Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

The Vai Sikahema Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of adoption and other youth related charitable causes.



The Foundation was established in 2018 by NBC10 Philadelphia broadcaster and former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Vai Sikahema. Many of Vai's friends and family were on hand to support the event including former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil; Vai Sikahema Foundation board member and Philadelphia 76ers president and CEO, Scott O'Neil.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Christina Ngata and current and former Philadelphia Eagles Haloti Ngata, Isaac Seumalo, Reno Mahe Jr. and Destiny Vaeao attend the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Erin Coleman, Rosemary Connors, Krystal Klei and Jessica Boyington attend the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Philadelphia 76ers president and CEO Scott O'Neil; Vai Sikahema, President of the Vai SikahemA Foundation and former Philadelphia Eagles Coach Dick Vermeil are seen here at the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice ESPN NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio welcomes the guests to the Vai Sikahema Foundation's 'Luau in October' at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Achilles Tafiti performs a fire dance at the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.

HUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice Keala and Vai Sikahema present event chairman John J. McNichol, CEO of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority with a traditional Hawaiian battle weapon during the Vai Sikahema Foundation's inaugural 'A Luau in October' fundraiser at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Oct. 15, 2018.