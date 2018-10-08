PHOTOS: Mission Kids receives top governor's award for victims services

Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center, one of the region’s best resources for delivering justice for young victims of crime, was presented with one of the state’s highest awards for its work when it received the 2018 Governor’s Victim Service Pathfinder Award on Thursday.

Local law enforcement officials, Montgomery County commissioners and state lawmakers gathered on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse last week to witness the award presentation, which acknowledged the good work Mission Kids has done in its six years of child advocacy.