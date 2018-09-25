PHOTOS: Gloria Allred honored at The Walnut Club in Philly

The Walnut Club, a women’s networking and social organization in Philadelphia, hosted a brunch to honor powerhouse lawyer Gloria Allred, a feminist and women's rights advocate who appeared at the Le Meridien Philadelphia on Sunday.

A sold-out crowd filled the third floor where the event was held. During the first hour, there was a VIP networking event and meet-and-greet with Allred. Afterwards, guests were joined by an additional 200 people to fill the ballroom for lunch and specialty made treats including Allred Velvet Cupcakes by Ruth Scott Cupcakes, followed by an interview on stage by Marilyn Russell, WOGL 98.1’s morning D.J.

Guests were then able to ask Allred questions about her life and career. Allred discussed her career trajectory, which started here in Philadelphia, where she was born. The afternoon ended with sponsors, guests and Allred singing and dancing to Laura Brannigan’s popular song, “Gloria.”



Amanda Owen, Executive Director of the Justice Bell Foundation, Patrice Banks' of Girls Auto Clinic and Kathleen Kelly, Walnut Club board member

Pamela Kennebrew, President/CEO KISS and Kamela Watson

Gloria Allred greets guests

Lori Menasion and Melissa Marconi of Comcast

Julia Clements, Susan Sweeney, Roger Stevens and Grace Claudio