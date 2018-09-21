More Culture:

September 21, 2018

PHOTOS: P.J. Clarke's opens new location in Curtis Center

A grand opening party drew the Mummers, Eagles fans, and the Rendells, among others

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Food and Drink Restaurants
Dillon - P.J. Clarke's Party HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Thea Scotti, Mike Gillespie, Aimee Cicero with the Mummers and The Lombardi Trophy at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.

P.J. Clarke’s, at the corner of 6th and Walnut streets, opens for business today. 

A celebration Thursday night attracted an overflowing crowd of well wishers who were serenaded as they entered the party, along with people on stilts and the Mummers. The waitstaff served passed hors d'oeuvres of treats which reflected menu items including their signature burger, from the kitchen helmed by Ned Maddock. A chef originally from Havertown, Maddock's recent credits include Brigantessa, where he worked as chef de cuisine. 

P.J. Clarke's owner Phil Scotti, who is a native of Norristown, welcomed guests including former Gov. Ed Rendell, who also spoke of his love for the original P.J. Clarke's in Manhattan. He claimed he helped convince Scotti to open one in Philadelphia.

Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests were serenaded as they entered the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Joe Pathickal, Erica Bonaparte and Eric Lawson at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHUGHE_DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Ed Rendell, Jesse Rendell and Thea Scotti at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

P.J. Clarke's Oyster Happy Hour Specials at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jim Gatch, Kathi Smith, Allisa and Dave Yeager at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Thea Scotti, Mike Gillespie, Aimee Cicero with the Mummers and The Lombardi Trophy at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Guests celebrate under the “Eagles” infamous Superbowl scoreboard at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Meryl Levitz and Laura Burkhardt at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Nancy Baxter, Jim Baxter, Paul Weitzel and Jamie Weitzel at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Michelle Curtis, Tara Fay and Dan Rodriguez at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.


Dillon - P.J. Clarke's PartyHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kevin Konopi, Steve Schaffer and Francis Giknis at the P.J. Clarke's opening party on Sept. 20, 2018.



HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

