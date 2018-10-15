PHOTOS: Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo kicked off its family-friendly event, the Boo at the Zoo, this weekend for the first of three consecutive weekends leading up to Halloween with a treat – a $10 children's admission.

Guests, many of them dressed in Halloween costumes, lined up at the Zoo's entrance for the 10 a.m. opening. In addition to enjoying the animals, family fun stations offered face painting, crafts, a hay bale maze and trick-or-treat stations where kids could fill their bags with sweets. There was also a not-so-scary Extinction Graveyard, where kids learned about the extinction of species around the world.

Check out the fun – and great costumes – at the zoo this past weekend to see what you are missing:

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Beau the 4-month-old Giraffe was on hand to delight the kids at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice The Flintstones and Rubbles were at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Families feed the ducks at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Cousins attend the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Family fun at the Zoo. This family is created a bird seed feeder at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice The O'Neill family brushes a goat at the KidZooU during the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.