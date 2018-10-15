More Culture:

October 15, 2018

PHOTOS: Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo

The fun continues on weekends through Halloween

By HUGHE DILLON
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Booz at the Zoo HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Izzie Rose, dressed as the Disney character Vampirina, enjoyed trick-or-treating at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo on Sunday, October 14, 2018.

The Philadelphia Zoo kicked off its family-friendly event, the Boo at the Zoo, this weekend for the first of three consecutive weekends leading up to Halloween with a treat – a $10 children's admission.

Guests, many of them dressed in Halloween costumes, lined up at the Zoo's entrance for the 10 a.m. opening. In addition to enjoying the animals, family fun stations offered face painting, crafts, a hay bale maze and trick-or-treat stations where kids could fill their bags with sweets. There was also a not-so-scary Extinction Graveyard, where kids learned about the extinction of species around the world.

More information about the Boo at the Zoo can be found here. 

Check out the fun – and great costumes – at the zoo this past weekend to see what you are missing:

Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Beau the 4-month-old Giraffe was on hand to delight the kids at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.

Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The Flintstones and Rubbles were at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.


Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Families feed the ducks at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.


Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Cousins attend the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.


Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Family fun at the Zoo. This family is created a bird seed feeder at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.


Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The O'Neill family brushes a goat at the KidZooU during the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.


Dillon - Boo at the ZooHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Costumed children play at KidZooU at the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo, October 14, 2018.


