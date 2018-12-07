PHOTOS: Then and now, Philadelphia during the holidays

Is there a more emotional time of year than the holiday season?

There is the warmth that comes from a family reunion, the joy that arises when you see a child open their first present, the sadness and regret when reflecting about a lost loved one.

And nostalgia for what once was.

Psychologists tell us this is the season people take account and make resolutions for a better future as the new year approaches. But no look forward can ever escape the need to take a glance back, if for no other reason than to measure the passage of time, to see what was gained and, possibly, lost.

In that spirit for this holiday season, we offer this trip down Philadelphia's memory lane as we celebrate our, hopefully, brighter futures by looking at our past.

PhillyVoice photographer Thom Carroll scoured the archives and selected 10 images of Philadelphia celebrating the holiday season in past years, and re-photographed the exact locations this December. The images show how much has and has not changed in the city over the past several decades.

LIT BROTHERS, EIGHTH AND MARKET STREETS Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice “Exterior view of Lit Brothers department store during the 1950's. Christmas decorations adorn buildings along Market Street.” Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The intersection of Eight and Market Streets in Center City Philadelphia. Dec. 3, 2018.

GIMBELS, NINTH AND MARKET STREETS Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice “People cross the street in front of Gimbels, decorated with lights for the holiday season.” Date unknown. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The intersection of Ninth and Market Streets in Center City Philadelphia. Dec. 3, 2018.

ARCHWAY, Temple University Urban Archives, Thom Carroll /PhillyVoice Left image: “Christmas tree at City Hall as seen from inside one of the archways.” Dec. 18, 1981. Right image: Dec. 3, 2018. PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL

1000 BLOCK OF CHESTNUT STREET Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice “Chestnut Street Christmas lights remained bright last night. View is to the east from 11th St.” Dec. 11, 1972. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Rush hour traffic on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street, Dec. 5, 2018.

RITTENHOUSE SQUARE Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice “Throng sings carols around around the large Christmas tree in Rittenhouse Square after lighting ceremonies.” Dec. 23, 1957. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice People walk through Rittenhouse Square decorated for the holidays in early evening, Dec. 5, 2018.

COURTYARD, Temple University Urban Archives, Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Left image: “A crowd watches the tree lighting and inauguration of City's Christmas observance in City Hall courtyard.” Dec. 9, 1959. Right image: A holiday carousel in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall, Dec. 3, 2018. PHILADELPHIA CITY HALL

OLD FIRST REFORMED UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice “Nativity with live animals.” Dec. 21, 1974. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice After 40-years of creating a live animal nativity scene, questions were raised about animal rights following the escape of a cow from the display last year. This year the Old First Reformed Church in Old City has instead created refugee nativity to tell the Christmas story in light of the international refugee crisis and recent U.S. immigration incidents, Dec. 6, 2018.

WANAMAKER'S HOLIDAY DISPLAY / MACY'S LIGHT SHOW Temple University Urban Archives/for PhillyVoice “Grand Court of the Wanamaker department store is filled to overflowing with Christmas shoppers drawn to see eye-filling holiday season display.” Thursday, Dec. 13, 1973. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice A small crowd gathers to watch a Thursday afternoon showing of the Macy's Christmas Light Show, Dec. 6, 2018. An estimated 200,000 guests will watch the 12-minute show this season.

INDEPENDENCE SQUARE PHILADELPHIA DEPARTMENT OF RECORDS, Thom Carroll/PHILLYHISTORY.ORG, PhillyVoice Left image: “Christmas Tree with lights, people walk through Independence Square.” Dec. 1913. Right Image: A quiet and calm Independence Square, Dec. 5, 2018.