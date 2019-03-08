More Culture:

March 08, 2019

PHOTOS: Wentz meets young fans at CHOP

The event celebrated NRG contributions to the Cardiac Center

Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.

NRG presented the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) with a ceremonial big check to mark contributions of more than $600,000 in two years to the Cardiac Center at CHOP. It was all thanks to NRG customers who signed up for an NRG Choose to Give plan, which supports local nonprofits. 

Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz was on hand for the presentation and also spent some time with young fans from CHOP. Here are some photos from the event.

Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.


Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.


Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.


Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.






