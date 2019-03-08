PHOTOS: Wentz meets young fans at CHOP

NRG presented the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) with a ceremonial big check to mark contributions of more than $600,000 in two years to the Cardiac Center at CHOP. It was all thanks to NRG customers who signed up for an NRG Choose to Give plan, which supports local nonprofits.

Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz was on hand for the presentation and also spent some time with young fans from CHOP. Here are some photos from the event.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.

RELATED: Charity ride at SoulCycle in Rittenhouse will benefit Penn's cancer center | PHOTOS: Cheers for CHOP with Montell Jordan | PHOTOS: Party for the Market

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.

HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice Eagles Quarterback and NRG Ambassador Carson Wentz meets with fans at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on March 7, 2019.















