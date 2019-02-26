PHOTOS: Party for the Market

Nearly 1600 people attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Nearly 1,600 people attended the ninth annual Party for the Market on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Reading Terminal Market. Guests enjoyed delicious food from 30 market merchants, an open bar, danced to live entertainment, bid on exciting auctionitems and played casino games during the evening.
Proceeds from the event go toward improvements on the building, which dates back to the 19th century.
Here are some photos from the event.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Greg Crotty, Nicole Chichilitti, Tom McCormack and Calli McCormack attend the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice
Evans Erlius and Elise Desormeau attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.