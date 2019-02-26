More Culture:

February 26, 2019

PHOTOS: Party for the Market

The annual fundraiser for the Reading Terminal Market drew a crowd of nearly 1,600 people

By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Dillon - Party for the Market HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Nearly 1600 people attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Nearly 1,600 people attended the ninth annual Party for the Market on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Reading Terminal Market. Guests enjoyed delicious food from 30 market merchants, an open bar, danced to live entertainment, bid on exciting auction items and played casino games during the evening. 

Proceeds from the event go toward improvements on the building, which dates back to the 19th century. 

Here are some photos from the event.

Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Greg Crotty, Nicole Chichilitti, Tom McCormack and Calli McCormack attend the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Evans Erlius and Elise Desormeau attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


RELATED: Party for the Market at Reading Terminal includes open bar, lots of food, dancing | Freehouse Fitness launching 'beneFIT' classes with proceeds going to charity

Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Heathyr McNiece, Tony Lopes and Sara Lopes attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Njeri Harris and Katrina Davidson attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Brandon Rall plays one of the table games with his friends at the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Auctioneer Jason Tell attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


Dillon - Party for the MarketHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Todd and Whitney Leclerc attended the Party for the Market at the Reading Terminal Market, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.


