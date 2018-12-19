Pizza-themed Monopoly is here, in case you needed a reason to crave pizza

After sufficiently pissing off a lot of Millennials on the Internet, the 83-year-old game of Monopoly is changing gears to focus instead on a food any generation can agree on: pizza.



The Monopoly Pizza Game, packaged in a replicated pizza delivery box, trades the traditional player tokens for items such as a pizza cutter, cheese grater, and Parmesan shaker.

Like the Millennial game, the traditional goal to acquire property also is gone – instead, you're on the hunt for the most toppings. Weird move if you're more of a sauce-and-cheese traditionalist.

Toppings with the same colors together make a type of pie, such as a veggie-lover's pizza or a chicken BBQ pie. If you acquire the most pizza slices, you win, just like in real life.

Sold? Check out more details on the game, which retails for around $20, here. Just want pizza now? We have some suggestions.

