More Culture:

November 15, 2018

This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Millennials
monopoly for millennials Walmart/Walmart

Monopoly for Millennials trades buying up real estate for buying experiences, but doesn't incorporate student debt or paying rent into the mix.

Monopoly for Millennials, the latest version of the classic board game, is a divisive one.

It's tagline? "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."

Monopoly has had more than 1,000 themes since its debut in 1935. The latest gaining attention is its Millennial version, taking inspiration with Generation Y's predicament of mass student loan debt and active use of social media to create a game where real estate is not the focus for winning.

The modern take on the game trades buying up properties in favor of spending money on experiences instead. After all, according to one of the thousands of studies analyzing Millennial behavior, folks born between the early 80's and mid-90's allegedly prefer to collect experiences, such as travel or festivals, over mortgages or car payments.

There's also the fact that those "experiences" tend to be much cheaper than a down payment on a house ... but I digress.

"Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win," reads Millennial Monopoly's description

"Travel around the game board discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax."

That means trips to a vegan market and meditation retreats, plus Chance and Community Chest cards that are promised to be "super relatable."

Somehow the game's Millennials find a way out of paying rent, instead constantly visiting one another. Seems like a missed opportunity to have $10 left after shoveling out cash for living with four roommates while passing over a quarter of your income to student loan payments .... but I digress. Again.

Not surprisingly, the new game has gotten some divisive reactions. Some think it's a clever take on the world in 2018, while others feel its a view of the generation that missed the mark. Many mused on what a Baby Boomer edition of Monopoly would look like.








Whatever your thoughts on the game, it's at least amusing to see a monocled cartoon posing for a selfie.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Millennials Philadelphia Student Loans Student Loan Debt Baby Boomers Twitter Monopoly Board Games Social Media Games

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Five matchups to watch
111418DrewBrees

Uber

Uber’s new rewards program launches in Philly, eight other cities
Uber Stock

Food & Drink

Dine-out for Thanksgiving, 10 restaurants that'll do the cooking for you
Dine-out for Thanksgiving this year

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11
111418RonaldDarby

Holiday

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park offering holiday tours, new attractions
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park at Christmas, decorated for holidays

Prevention

New Jefferson Health partnership will offer free genetic testing to its employees
Stock_Carroll - Thomas Jefferson Hospital

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.