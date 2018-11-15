This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan

November 15, 2018
Monopoly for Millennials, the latest version of the classic board game, is a divisive one.
It's tagline? "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."
Monopoly has had more than 1,000 themes since its debut in 1935. The latest gaining attention is its Millennial version, taking inspiration with Generation Y's predicament of mass student loan debt and active use of social media to create a game where real estate is not the focus for winning.
The modern take on the game trades buying up properties in favor of spending money on experiences instead. After all, according to one of the thousands of studies analyzing Millennial behavior, folks born between the early 80's and mid-90's allegedly prefer to collect experiences, such as travel or festivals, over mortgages or car payments.
There's also the fact that those "experiences" tend to be much cheaper than a down payment on a house ... but I digress.
"Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win," reads Millennial Monopoly's description.
"Travel around the game board discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax."
That means trips to a vegan market and meditation retreats, plus Chance and Community Chest cards that are promised to be "super relatable."
Somehow the game's Millennials find a way out of paying rent, instead constantly visiting one another. Seems like a missed opportunity to have $10 left after shoveling out cash for living with four roommates while passing over a quarter of your income to student loan payments .... but I digress. Again.
Not surprisingly, the new game has gotten some divisive reactions. Some think it's a clever take on the world in 2018, while others feel its a view of the generation that missed the mark. Many mused on what a Baby Boomer edition of Monopoly would look like.
Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW— Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018
As a millennial who loved playing Monopoly, I'm disappointed @Hasbro made this garbage. A game that profits off the backs of millennials while simultaneously mocking them? Must have been a Baby Boomer in charge of making it. https://t.co/8I3DGarLGx— Mike Bowers (@THEMikeBowers) November 13, 2018
#Millennialmonopoly = glaringly reflective of an era of where many youth can’t afford housing and have no recourse but to accept short term unstable “experiences” as a constellation prize. https://t.co/sTLhrmN9YL— Vivian Stamatopoulos (@DrVivianS) November 13, 2018
From the makers of #MillennialMonopoly, it's #BabyBoomerMonopoly! Wreck the economy, vote a racist jackass into office, and then ridicule anyone younger than you as they try to resolve the clusterfuck you created!— antron the arcane (@trulyghjr) November 14, 2018
since there’s now Monopoly: Millennial edition can i make a Monopoly: Boomer Edition?— Chris Hubbard (@chrisconsiders) November 15, 2018
Instead of “Destinations” each space you buy will be ways to fuck over every generation after. The player with the most tortured souls wins
So, I’m a #Millennial who can’t afford to save for a house or even rent somewhere because rent per month is more money than money I get per month and I’m single so no second income to help, but I also think #Monopolyformillennials is hilarious. #Monopoly #MillennialMonopoly— Wavey Cowpar ~ (@WaveyCowpar) November 14, 2018
The Monopoly Millennial Edition is somehow both relatable and condescending at the same time pic.twitter.com/Fw7yW086LR— Kevin D. Bell (@DRAnimate) November 6, 2018
Millennials being offended by the new Monopoly for Millennials is so Millennial. I'll be surprised if one of the new "experiences" you can buy isn't being offended by everything. #MonopolyforMillennials— Inge Tingle (@IngeTingle) November 14, 2018
I love how offended people are over the Millennial edition of Monopoly. It's satire but more than anything, it depicts us all so well and the fact that it offends people, shows that it is, in fact, accurate. 😂— bethan elizabeth (@_bethwithanf) November 14, 2018
I don't know what's funnier:— Samuel T. Dimwit, Esq. (@thedimwit) November 14, 2018
A) Millennial Monopoly
B) Millennials mad about Millennial Monopoly
Whatever your thoughts on the game, it's at least amusing to see a monocled cartoon posing for a selfie.
