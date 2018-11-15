This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan

Monopoly for Millennials, the latest version of the classic board game, is a divisive one.

It's tagline? "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."



Monopoly has had more than 1,000 themes since its debut in 1935. The latest gaining attention is its Millennial version, taking inspiration with Generation Y's predicament of mass student loan debt and active use of social media to create a game where real estate is not the focus for winning.

The modern take on the game trades buying up properties in favor of spending money on experiences instead. After all, according to one of the thousands of studies analyzing Millennial behavior, folks born between the early 80's and mid-90's allegedly prefer to collect experiences, such as travel or festivals, over mortgages or car payments.

There's also the fact that those "experiences" tend to be much cheaper than a down payment on a house ... but I digress.

"Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win," reads Millennial Monopoly's description.

"Travel around the game board discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax."

That means trips to a vegan market and meditation retreats, plus Chance and Community Chest cards that are promised to be "super relatable."

Somehow the game's Millennials find a way out of paying rent, instead constantly visiting one another. Seems like a missed opportunity to have $10 left after shoveling out cash for living with four roommates while passing over a quarter of your income to student loan payments .... but I digress. Again.

Not surprisingly, the new game has gotten some divisive reactions. Some think it's a clever take on the world in 2018, while others feel its a view of the generation that missed the mark. Many mused on what a Baby Boomer edition of Monopoly would look like.





























Whatever your thoughts on the game, it's at least amusing to see a monocled cartoon posing for a selfie.



