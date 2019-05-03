Plenty Café to give away free sandwiches and prosecco

Plenty Café is celebrating seven years, plus the launch of a new menu, by giving away sandwiches and bubbly on Tuesday, May 7.

The giveaway will take place at both the Rittenhouse and East Passyunk locations. Earlier this year, the Queen Village Plenty location closed and re-opened as Village Bar + Kitchen.

From noon to 2 p.m., Plenty will hand out free New Orleans sandwiches. The lunchtime favorite features house-smoked spicy tasso ham, green apple, fig jam and gruyère cheese on a demi-baguette.

Then in the evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., the all-day cafes will serve complimentary prosecco.

As for the new menu, exciting additions include a cauliflower sandwich with beer-roasted cauliflower, tomato, red onion, herbs and shakshuka spread; a roast turkey club with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Green Goddess dressing and house-made pickles on rye bread; and a burger with two beef patties, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon aioli on a potato bun.

New breakfast and brunch dishes include a smoked brisket eggs Benedict and banana split French toast.



Plenty, modeled after European cafes, serves coffee, sandwiches, small plates and all-day breakfast, plus beer, wine and other beverages.

Plenty Café Giveaway

Tuesday, May 7

Free sandwiches noon to 2 p.m. and free prosecco 5-7 p.m.

Plenty Café

1710 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

1602 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



