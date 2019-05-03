More Events:

May 03, 2019

Plenty Café to give away free sandwiches and prosecco

Stop by the Rittenhouse or East Passyunk location on Tuesday, May 7

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Deals
Plenty Cafe Courtesy of/Plenty Cafe

Plenty Café, which has locations at 1710 E. Passyunk Avenue and 1602 Spruce Street, café serves coffee, sandwiches and small plates, plus beer, wine and other beverages.

Plenty Café is celebrating seven years, plus the launch of a new menu, by giving away sandwiches and bubbly on Tuesday, May 7.

The giveaway will take place at both the Rittenhouse and East Passyunk locations. Earlier this year, the Queen Village Plenty location closed and re-opened as Village Bar + Kitchen.

RELATED: In Willy Wonka-inspired contest, look for golden ticket to get 50-cent cheesesteak | Philadelphia's Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will be held at Bok Bar

From noon to 2 p.m., Plenty will hand out free New Orleans sandwiches. The lunchtime favorite features house-smoked spicy tasso ham, green apple, fig jam and gruyère cheese on a demi-baguette.

Then in the evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., the all-day cafes will serve complimentary prosecco.

As for the new menu, exciting additions include a cauliflower sandwich with beer-roasted cauliflower, tomato, red onion, herbs and shakshuka spread; a roast turkey club with lettuce, tomato, bacon, Green Goddess dressing and house-made pickles on rye bread; and a burger with two beef patties, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon aioli on a potato bun.

New breakfast and brunch dishes include a smoked brisket eggs Benedict and banana split French toast.

Plenty, modeled after European cafes, serves coffee, sandwiches, small plates and all-day breakfast, plus beer, wine and other beverages.

Plenty Café Giveaway

Tuesday, May 7
Free sandwiches noon to 2 p.m. and free prosecco 5-7 p.m.
Plenty Café
1710 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
1602 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Deals Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Brett Brown is winning the coaching battle against Raptors' Nick Nurse
Brett-Brown_050319_usat

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Eagles

Mailbag: Are the Eagles still looking for defensive ends?
050319ChrisLong

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved