August 07, 2024

Man found guilty of sending his teen son to rob, kill Philly rapper PnB Rock

A jury convicted Freddie Trone, 42, on multiple charges for orchestrating the fatal 2022 robbery in Los Angeles.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
PnB Rock murder Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was killed in an armed robbery inside the Los Angeles restaurant Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12, 2022. Freddie Trone, whom prosecutors said directed his son to rob the musician, was found guilty of murder Wednesday.

The man who orchestrated the armed robbery that left Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock dead has been found guilty of murder and robbery.

Freddie Trone, 42, was convicted in a Los Angeles County court Wednesday, the Associated Press reportedThe prosecution argued that Trone's then 17-year-old son robbed PnB Rock, the stage name of Rakim Allen, at his father's direction on the afternoon of Sept. 12, 2022. The teen shot Allen multiple times during the altercation, ultimately killing the 30-year-old best known for his song "Selfish," as well as collaborations with other artists, including the 2018 song "Dangerous" with Meek Mill.

MORE: Six men charged in Bucks County with smuggling cocaine, meth from California in karaoke speakers

Jurors deliberated for four hours before finding Trone guilty of one count of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The shooting occurred inside the well-known L.A. restaurant Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. Trone's son approached Allen while the musician ate with his girlfriend and demanded his jewelry. After firing multiple shots, Trone's son fled the scene in a car. Allen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police connected Trone to the crime in the weeks following the shooting. Trone's son, now 19, was also charged with murder but was declared not competent to stand trial. He is currently "in the custody of the juvenile system," the AP reported.

A third defendant, Tremont Jones, was found guilty of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy Wednesday.

