Podcast: Are the Eagles good?

In our latest installment of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the following:

• Eagles vs. Lions recap

Carson Wentz, the most un-clutch quarterback to ever quarterback. Seriously, though, what do we make of his performance so far? Fair to say he’s been really unlucky?

• Evaluating Nelson Agholor



• The Eagles' absent pass rush

• How much blame should Howie Roseman be getting?

• The injury report: Are the Eagles better off with Ronald Darby out?

• Eagles-Packers preview



• Week 4 picks



• A look at the Eagles' and Cowboys' upcoming schedules

