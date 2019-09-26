More Sports:

September 26, 2019

Podcast: Are the Eagles good?

By Jimmy Kempski
Are the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles good?

In our latest installment of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the following:

• Eagles vs. Lions recap

  1. Carson Wentz, the most un-clutch quarterback to ever quarterback.
  2. Seriously, though, what do we make of his performance so far? 
  3. Fair to say he’s been really unlucky?

• Evaluating Nelson Agholor

• The Eagles' absent pass rush

• How much blame should Howie Roseman be getting? 

• The injury report: Are the Eagles better off with Ronald Darby out?

• Eagles-Packers preview

• Week 4 picks

• A look at the Eagles' and Cowboys' upcoming schedules

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

