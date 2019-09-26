Podcast: Are the Eagles good?

September 26, 2019
In our latest installment of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the following:
• Eagles vs. Lions recap
• Evaluating Nelson Agholor
• The Eagles' absent pass rush
• How much blame should Howie Roseman be getting?
• The injury report: Are the Eagles better off with Ronald Darby out?
• Eagles-Packers preview
• Week 4 picks
• A look at the Eagles' and Cowboys' upcoming schedules
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader