More Sports:

March 09, 2024

Podcast: Free agency snake draft, Jason Kelce, Avonte Maddox, and Brandon Graham

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030924XavierMcKinney Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Giants S Xavier McKinney

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, John Stolnis (filling in for Brandon Gowton) and I discussed Jason Kelce's retirement, the release of Avonte Maddox, the likely return of Brandon Graham, and we had a draft of the most likely outside players the Eagles could sign in free agency.

Listen below (BGN Radio #384). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows man wanted for Tuesday's fatal shooting on SEPTA bus in South Philly, police say
SEPTA Shooting Tuesday

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Men's Health

Many Americans' health can benefit from behavior changes, but making them is not easy
Behavior Change Health

Celebrities

'Bel-Air' star Jabari Banks launches sweepstakes to raise money for arts
jabari banks bel-air sweepstakes

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Entertainment

Philly comedians to go head-to-head in March Madness-style one-liner contest
One Liner Madness bracket competition comedy

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved