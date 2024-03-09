Podcast: Free agency snake draft, Jason Kelce, Avonte Maddox, and Brandon Graham

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, John Stolnis (filling in for Brandon Gowton) and I discussed Jason Kelce's retirement, the release of Avonte Maddox, the likely return of Brandon Graham, and we had a draft of the most likely outside players the Eagles could sign in free agency.

Listen below (BGN Radio #384). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





