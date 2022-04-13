Podcast: Sixers-Raptors matchup preview, Doc Rivers, and Matisse Thybulle's eligibility

If consuming my work in written form is not your speed — boy, that would be sort of a bummer — then I have the Sixers-Raptors preview for you.

Joining Darien and Cliff on the Si6 podcast, we were able to discuss a range of topics over an hour plus, including but not limited to the following:

How the Sixers match up with the Raptors, and where they might exploit Philadelphia's weaknesses Media access and building relationships as a reporter Doc Rivers' recent dust-up with reporters over the backup center issue Matisse Thybulle being ineligible for road games in Toronto Dream dinner guest Whether the Sixers have a shot to compete for a title

Though I have my concerns about the Raptors and how they'll challenge the Sixers in this series, I think this podcast ultimately reflects where I'm at on a general level. The Sixers are probably the better team and if they play the way they're capable of, I believe they can get to a level Toronto is unable to match.

If it matters, the language used is occasionally NSFW, at least if you're back to working in a mixed office setting, so feel free to slip on a pair of headphones if you must. Otherwise, feel free to let it play in your home office or your solo car rides.

