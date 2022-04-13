More Sports:

April 13, 2022

Podcast: Sixers-Raptors matchup preview, Doc Rivers, and Matisse Thybulle's eligibility

By Kyle Neubeck
Joel Embiid laughs with DeAndre Jordan during warmups before the start of the Sixers' game against the Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on March 20.

If consuming my work in written form is not your speed — boy, that would be sort of a bummer — then I have the Sixers-Raptors preview for you.

Joining Darien and Cliff on the Si6 podcast, we were able to discuss a range of topics over an hour plus, including but not limited to the following:

  1. How the Sixers match up with the Raptors, and where they might exploit Philadelphia's weaknesses
  2. Media access and building relationships as a reporter
  3. Doc Rivers' recent dust-up with reporters over the backup center issue
  4. Matisse Thybulle being ineligible for road games in Toronto
  5. Dream dinner guest
  6. Whether the Sixers have a shot to compete for a title

Though I have my concerns about the Raptors and how they'll challenge the Sixers in this series, I think this podcast ultimately reflects where I'm at on a general level. The Sixers are probably the better team and if they play the way they're capable of, I believe they can get to a level Toronto is unable to match. 

If it matters, the language used is occasionally NSFW, at least if you're back to working in a mixed office setting, so feel free to slip on a pair of headphones if you must. Otherwise, feel free to let it play in your home office or your solo car rides.

Should you be so inclined, you can subscribe to the Si6 podcast wherever podcasts are found, and their LinkTree will get you pointed in the right direction for your streaming service of choice.

