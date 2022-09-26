Post Flight: Was is really that easy for the Eagles (vs. Washington)?

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 3: Eagles 24, Commanders 8

Was it really that easy? Did the Philadelphia Eagles really just obliterate the Washington Commanders - making Carson Wentz look like a child in the process? Yes. The defense was stellar and DeVonte Smith continues to shine. A.J. Brown gets his TD and the Eagles offense was uncontrollable in the second quarter. Hear from Jalen Hurts, Smith, and some of the amazing calls from the game!

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.