October 11, 2021

Post Flight: How did the Eagles pull off their comeback over the Panthers?

By PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the Eagles late comeback in Week 5.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 5 — The Eagles came back!

How did they do it? 

The Philadelphia Eagles escaped Carolina with one of the more improbable wins you will see in the NFL. The Panthers looked lost, while the Eagles did just enough. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay were all on display! Did Nick Sirianni figure this thing out?

This week, the Mayor of Camden, Vic Carstarphen, joins Post Flight, as well and PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski and Evan Macy. You can watch the show below, but if you'd rather listen to the audio version, you can check that out on Spotify. Be sure to like and subscribe.


