Post Flight: Eagles' comeback attempt falls short in loss to Bucs

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 6 — Bucc'd Up

The Philadelphia Eagles were simply outplayed by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. Jalen Hurts continued to miss throws & Nick Sirianni appears to be in over his head. Is Jalen Hurts going to survive the season?

After a short week, it's a short edition of Post Flight, with Eytan Shander breaking it all down for you. If you prefer to just listen, you can do so right here on Spotify. Be sure to like and subscribe.