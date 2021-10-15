5 teams that would make sense for a Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert trade

Prior to the start of the Philadelphia Eagles' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX's Jay Glazer reported that there is interest from around the league in both Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, and that a deal could be struck for one of them soon.

"Several teams around the NFL have been calling the Eagles this week about trading for one of their tight ends, Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert," Glazer said. "I wouldn't be surprised if one of them got traded at sometime this week."



In case you like your rumors accompanied by wild hand gestures, here's the video of that report:

When it was expected that Ertz would be traded during the offseason, the two most commonly cited potential suitors were the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts. With Dawson Knox (18-261-5) emerging as a legitimate No. 1 tight end in Buffalo, the Bills are probably out.

Here are five other teams that would make sense:

1) Arizona Cardinals: The Cards lost Maxx Williams to a season-ending knee injury. In five games, Williams had 16 catches on 17 targets for 193 yards and a TD. No other tight end has caught a pass for the Cardinals this season. At 5-0, the Cards are in a position to be buyers, and tight end is a glaring need.

2) Tennessee Titans: After losing Jonnu Smith in free agency this past offseason, the Titans have four tight ends who have caught passes this season. Their leading receiving tight end is MyCole Pruitt, who has 6 catches for 78 yards and a TD. They need an upgrade.

3) Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings were reportedly sniffing around Goedert, but they instead traded a fourth-round pick to the Jets for Chris Herndon and a sixth-round pick. Herndon has 2 targets and no catches so far for the Vikings, and he had two bad penalties against the Lions Week 5. It would be embarrassing to trade for a second tight end after whiffing on Herndon, but they still need one.

4) New Orleans Saints: The Saints' No. 1 tight end is Adam Trautman, who has 6 catches for 64 yards and no TDs.

5) Indianapolis Colts: And sure, we'll throw Indy in the mix, as it would make some sense for them to pair Ertz with his old buddy Carson Wentz. Because the Colts play in the craptastic AFC South, they are far from out of the picture at 1-4, behind the 3-2 Titans, and they could use more weapons in their offense.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader