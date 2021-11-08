More Sports:

November 08, 2021

Post Flight: Plenty of positives (and negatives) in Eagles' loss to Chargers

By PhillyVoice Staff
DeVonta-Smith-Eagles-Chargers_110821_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith scores a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris during the fourth quarter.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 9 — Eagles starting to resemble a real team

Did Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni figure out the offense? Why is the defense such a major liability? Why is it so easy for opposing QBs to throw against the Eagles? We answer all these questions and more as we recap a tight loss to the Chargers and why the Eagles aren't out of the clear by any means.

Join Evan Macy and Matt Mullin as they break it all down with Eytan Shander on the latest edition of Post Flight. If you prefer to just listen, you can do so right here on Spotify. Be sure to like and subscribe.

MORE: Eagles mailbag: How 'inexperienced' is Jalen Hurts, really?

PhillyVoice Staff

