Post Flight: Plenty of positives (and negatives) in Eagles' loss to Chargers

Week 9 — Eagles starting to resemble a real team

Did Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni figure out the offense? Why is the defense such a major liability? Why is it so easy for opposing QBs to throw against the Eagles? We answer all these questions and more as we recap a tight loss to the Chargers and why the Eagles aren't out of the clear by any means.

Join Evan Macy and Matt Mullin as they break it all down with Eytan Shander on the latest edition of Post Flight.