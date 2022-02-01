More Health:

February 01, 2022

A mother's pregnancy weight has little influence on her child's body mass index, study finds

Lifestyle factors are more important in preventing childhood obesity, researchers say

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Obesity
Preventing obesity in children i_yunmai/Unsplash

Lifestyle factors are more important in preventing childhood obesity than a mother's weight, a new study suggests.

Women's weight before and during pregnancy has long been thought to affect the body mass index of their children, but a new study calls that into question. 

Researchers from the United Kingdom instead found a child's lifestyle to be a bigger factor.

"We found that if women are heavier at the start of pregnancy, this isn't a strong cause of their children being heavier as teenagers," said Tom Bond, senior research associate at the University of Bristol in England. "This is important to know. Supporting women and men at all ages to keep a healthy weight will be needed to prevent obesity. It isn't enough to just focus on women entering pregnancy." 

However, Bond cautioned that there is plenty of evidence that maternal obesity causes other health problems for mothers and their babies. Women planning on becoming pregnant should still be encouraged to maintain a healthy weight.

Maternal obesity is associated with an increased risk of most pregnancy complications including gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and delivery of a baby large for its gestational age. It can also increase the risk of congenital defects.

The study's findings ran counter to a 2014 study that linked maternal obesity to adverse health outcomes for the children, including obesity.

"It will be important to broaden this work to investigate other characteristics of mothers and fathers during pregnancy and a child's early life that might affect children's weight, and also to look at the offspring when they are in adulthood and are old enough to begin showing early signs of heart disease risk," Bond added.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity increases the risk for high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, certain types of cancer, depression and poor quality of life.

The rising obesity rate among U.S. children and teens was a public health concern before the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have since increased even more. 

A CDC study of more than 432,000 children found their rate of BMI increase has doubled during the pandemic. Children who were already overweight or obese were among those with the biggest increases. 

Experts from the CDC and Johns Hopkins Medicine recommend the following strategies to help children and teens maintain a healthy weight:

• Be a role model. When you eat healthy and exercising regularly, your children are more likely to do the same.• Reduce screen time and encourage physical activity. Children should be engaging in 60 minutes of moderate physical activity almost every day of the week.• Don't use food as a reward or withhold it as a punishment.• Keep the kitchen stocked with healthy foods including fresh fruit and vegetables and limit the amount of soda and snacks high in sugar and fat that you bring into the home.• Children should be mostly drinking water and not beverages with added sugar. They also should be consuming at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily.• Lack of sleep is also associated with an increased obesity risk so make sure your children are getting enough ZZZs every night.

The U.K. study was published in BMC Medicine. Findings were based on data from two longitudinal studies.

The researchers used variations in genes to determine the causal influence of a mother's weight on her child's birthweight.

They looked at the children's birthweight and BMIs at ages 1 and 4, and their BMIs at ages 10 and 15. They found a moderate causal effect between maternal BMI and birth weight, but there wasn't a strong relationship among older children and teenagers.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Obesity Philadelphia Lifestyle Women's Health Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - woman working on laptop computer at home office workspace

Tips for keeping your health information secure online
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Ben Simmons' camp still doesn't seem to understand the problem
Ben_Simmons_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Entertainment

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Wildlife

Mystery Pennsylvania canine breaks free from cage, escapes from rescue shelter
Mystery Canine Pennsylvania Escape

Fitness

Setting goals with a fitness tracker can help keep people motivated to exercise, experts say
Fitness trackers

TV

City Council honors Quinta Brunson for capturing Philly's spirit in 'Abbott Elementary'
Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson

Arts & Culture

A night of Philly soul at the National Liberty Museum will honor city's musical history
National Liberty Museum Philadelphia Sound

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved