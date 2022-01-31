More Health:

January 31, 2022

Setting goals with a fitness tracker can help keep people motivated to exercise, experts say

Combining a monitoring device with a program that is designed to change behavior offers the best results

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
Fitness trackers Phi Nguyễn/Pixabay

In a recent study, researchers found that monitoring exercise through a phone app, smartwatch or a Fitbit increased the activity of more than 16,000 participants by about 1,235 steps a day.

Fitness trackers have been a popular trend for years, but how do you know if you are using them in the way to get the best results?

Health experts say they serve as a good monitoring tool to keep people motivated as they try to exercise more, but consistency of use is the key to success.

In a new, comprehensive study published in the British Medical Journal, researchers found that monitoring exercise through a phone app, smartwatch or a Fitbit increased the activity of more than 16,000 participants by about 1,235 steps a day. Data was compiled from 121 randomized control trials and 141 study comparisons.

Study participants also were able to boost their moderate and vigorous exercise by 48.5 minutes a week. The researchers did not observe any significant difference in sedentary time.

"People who use activity monitors and wearables are more active than people that do not," Rasmus Tolstrup Larsen, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen and a consultant at IQVIA Healthcare, told CNN.

"These effects are highly relevant in terms of health and risk of diseases, especially among people who are only moderately active or do not meet current guidelines for physical activity." 

He explained that by providing direct feedback, these fitness monitors can help encourage the behavioral changes needed for healthier behaviors to stick.

Here are some tips from the experts on how to get the most out of a fitness tracker.

1. Use fitness trackers in combination with a program aimed at changing behavior. Studies have shown that using a fitness tracker while participating in a program that offer rewards and incentives for changed behavior offers better results than just monitoring your activity alone.

One study from Penn Medicine and Deloitte Consulting found that adding more gaming elements to wearable devices, including collaboration, different points and levels, and competition, encourages more sustainable behavioral change.

2. Set specific goals for daily steps to hold yourself accountable. Turn it into a little competition with yourself to motivate yourself to keep pushing harder.

3. Make sure you purchase the right device to meet your individual needs. Ask yourself what kind of data you need to best track your progress. Are you simply wanting an easy way to count steps or are you looking for more detailed measurements?

Some fitness trackers also will measure other metrics such as calorie counting, heart rate and sleep data. Always do your research first.

4. Wear it every day, all day. One 2016 survey found that almost 30% of fitness tracker users stop using their devices because they no longer find them useful.

5. Be realistic and kind to yourself. Don't set goals that are either so easy that you lose interest or too high that you lose confidence and give up. Focus on your overall progress instead of getting caught up in all the numbers.

Accept that there will be days that life gets in the way of exercising. Whether it is because of illness, vacation or work and family responsibilities, you might not always be able to reach your daily goals. Remember that tomorrow is a new day.

6. Sync with other apps that measure health metrics such as blood pressure and blood glucose levels. Your physical activity is only one component of your overall health. When you collect data on other metrics you can get a more complete picture of your health.

7. Update your progress regularly. Gaining or losing weight can change your training statistics so make sure you keep your data up-to-date as much as possible. Spend time each day reviewing your results and adjusting your goals as needed. Also make sure your tracker is fully charged for the next day.

8. Build a supportive community by joining a fitness program or by simply adding friends to your fitness app. Sharing your progress with others who are supportive can motivate you to work harder.

Even friendly competitions can light the fire under you. Just don't become laser focused on comparing your results to others. Everyone's fitness journey is different.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise Philadelphia Smartwatches Fitbit

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - woman working on laptop computer at home office workspace

Tips for keeping your health information secure online
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2022 mock draft, version 2.0
012522MattCorral

Real Estate

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for in 2022
Philadelphia aerial view with bridge and skyline

Courts

Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law unconstitutional, state court says; Wolf administration appeals decision
Pa mail-in ballot unconsitituional

Parenting

Why kids shouldn't eat added sugar before they turn 2, according to a nutritional epidemiologist
Babies Added Sugar

Music

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' soundtrack released on first anniversary of its premiere at Sundance
Questlove Album Summer of Soul

Holiday

Celebrate Valentine's Day with stories about modern love in the Powel House Garden
Powel House Garden Valentine's Day

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved